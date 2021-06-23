U.S. Border Patrol head forced out by Biden administration

(David McNew/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The Biden administration has asked the head of the U.S. Border Patrol, Rodney Scott, to step down as it looks to shake up the U.S.-Mexican border policy with the agency struggling to maintain a 20-year high in illegal crossings, as first reported by The Washington Post.

Scott, a 29-year veteran of the patrol, published a statement on social media, per The Post, saying that he received a letter offering him the option to resign, retire or relocate. He said it did not provide a reasoning for his removal but said it was “so the new administration can place the person they want in the position.”

Scott said he would remain in his role for 60 more days but did not decide to leave the force or accept relocation. A Department of Homeland Security official told the Post that deputy chief Raul Ortiz will replace him on an interim basis.

The Post reports his exit was highly expected, even as many of his colleagues remaining past the inauguration.

Scott would appear alongside former President Trump during the 2020 election, even defending the most hardline immigration decisions, with some colleagues privately expressing issue as it would appear to look partisan.

Biden has nominated Tucson police chief Chris Magnus, who has been critical of the immigration policies of the Trump administration, to lead the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The administration's immigration personnel shake-up comes a month after the agency faced the highest one-month total in two decades with more than 180,000 migrants taken into custody in May.

Vice President Kamala Harris, entrusted to lead the border crisis, will visit the border for the first time joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.