Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. Border Patrol head forced out by Biden administration

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSkol_0adSQ61J00
(David McNew/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The Biden administration has asked the head of the U.S. Border Patrol, Rodney Scott, to step down as it looks to shake up the U.S.-Mexican border policy with the agency struggling to maintain a 20-year high in illegal crossings, as first reported by The Washington Post.

Scott, a 29-year veteran of the patrol, published a statement on social media, per The Post, saying that he received a letter offering him the option to resign, retire or relocate. He said it did not provide a reasoning for his removal but said it was “so the new administration can place the person they want in the position.”

Scott said he would remain in his role for 60 more days but did not decide to leave the force or accept relocation. A Department of Homeland Security official told the Post that deputy chief Raul Ortiz will replace him on an interim basis.

The Post reports his exit was highly expected, even as many of his colleagues remaining past the inauguration. 

Scott would appear alongside former President Trump during the 2020 election, even defending the most hardline immigration decisions, with some colleagues privately expressing issue as it would appear to look partisan.

Biden has nominated Tucson police chief Chris Magnus, who has been critical of the immigration policies of the Trump administration, to lead the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The administration's immigration personnel shake-up comes a month after the agency faced the highest one-month total in two decades with more than 180,000 migrants taken into custody in May.

Vice President Kamala Harris, entrusted to lead the border crisis, will visit the border for the first time joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

National News Alert

National News Alert

131K+
Followers
1K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news from coast to coast.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chris Magnus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#Illegal Immigration#The Patrol#Tucson Police#The U S Border Patrol#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden administration to close some emergency shelters for unaccompanied migrant children

(CNN) — The Biden administration is preparing to close some emergency shelters for unaccompanied migrant children just weeks after considering expanding one of the sites. The move comes in the wake of testimonials from kids that shed light on the subpar conditions at some of the sites and that have opened up the administration to criticism from immigration advocates and attorneys.
POTUSNPR

Trump Heads To U.S.-Mexico Border, Days After Kamala Harris Trip

Former President Trump is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week, just days after Vice President Kamala Harris made her own visit to Texas. Both trips come at a time when many Republicans are describing the situation at the border as a, quote, "crisis," with unauthorized crossings at their highest level in decades.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden to meet with Afghan president; Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

President Biden will meet Friday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House. The visit comes amid reports of a new U.S. intelligence assessment that says the Afghan government could fall within six months of the departure of remaining U.S. troops. The Pentagon’s top spokesman, John Kirby, said Thursday that the withdrawal continues “on pace,” with the expectation that it will be complete by September.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Border Patrol Chief Who Supported Trump's Wall Is Forced Out

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Border Patrol was forced out of his job Wednesday, after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate. Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned, saying he “will continue working...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration plans to evacuate Afghans who worked with U.S.

American presidents used visits to NATO headquarters over the past 20 years to talk up the military and moral imperatives in Afghanistan, where U.S. and allied forces fought side by side. But President Biden pivoted at NATO last week, focusing on China and cyber threats. As the last U.S. forces...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi on collision course

President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are on a collision course, at least at the moment, as they race to realize their sweeping infrastructure agenda heading into next year's midterm elections. The two Democratic heavyweights face identical pressures, as both are under enormous strain from their party’s liberal base...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Democrats representing border districts slam Trump visit

The representatives of Texas's two southernmost districts on Wednesday slammed former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for their visit to the region to highlight illegal immigration. Texas Democratic Reps. Filemón Vela and Vicente González said the visit is a distraction both from the serious issues facing Texas...
POTUSThe Guardian

South Dakota governor uses private funds to send troops to Mexico border

South Dakota’s Republican governor, Kristi Noem, is deploying up to 50 national guard troops to the southern US border, responding to a call from the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for help dealing with a rise in border crossing, although the majority of migrants have been sent back to Mexico. Noem...
U.S. Politicskyma.com

Raul Ortiz named new U.S. Border Patrol chief

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The Acting Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection, Troy Miller, appoints Raul Ortiz as the 25th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. Miller released a statement Thursday on Rodney Scott's departure after serving with the Border Patrol for 29 years of service. "He has dedicated his...