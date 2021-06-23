Cancel
Don’t Forget: The Bulls Will Still be Active on Draft Night with the No. 38 Pick

bleachernation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Tuesday night’s draft lottery officially ended the Chicago Bulls’ dream of keeping their first-round pick, the 2021 draft preparation will not stop there. The Chicago Bulls will head into July 29th with a second-round pick in their back pocket. We first learned the selection would likely come No. 38-overall back in May, when the league conducted its draft tiebreakers. The Bulls shared the same record with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, eventually ending up in front of both in the draft order. This had no direct impact on the lottery odds, but it did tell us the Bulls would pick after the Pelicans and Kings in the second round due to the order being flipped. However, thanks to the Nikola Mirotic trade in 2018, the Bulls hold a pick swap with the Pelicans, thus stepping into the No. 38 spot while the Pelicans move to No. 40.

www.bleachernation.com
