Editorial: 70% vaccinated, but more to do

People stand in line for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk on April 6. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Monday brought the welcome news that 70% of the adult population in Virginia has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an important milestone worthy of celebration. Credit should be widely shared, as this was the product of an all-hands-on-deck effort.

The vaccines, a remarkable achievement of human ingenuity and science, are more than 99% effective in preventing death from the coronavirus. They also protect against infection and the associated complications of the disease.

Reaching that 70% figure, which public health experts and public officials say is an important threshold, represents another step toward normalcy — one where our communities can resume life more or less as it was before the pandemic.

This being the coronavirus, however, there’s a dark cloud with every ray of sunshine. This milestone is no different. Because while the commonwealth as a whole has reached that 70% mark, many localities in Hampton Roads continue to lag behind the state average.

As of Monday, only two communities in the region could boast of exceeding that figure: James City County at 73% and Northampton County at 74%. Isle of Wight County has 62% of its adults with at least one shot, Mathews County reached 61.8% and York County stands at 64.6%.

Most other localities hover in the 50-60% range, including Virginia Beach (58.6%), Gloucester County (58.5%), Chesapeake (56.4%), Suffolk (54.9%), Hampton (53.4%), Newport News (53.3%) and Williamsburg (52.9%).

The lowest figures in the region belong to Portsmouth, at 47.6%, and Norfolk, at 44%. This represents a steady improvement from a few weeks ago, when those figures were in the low 30s, but shows the daunting hill that must still be climbed.

“A lot of this just reflects the impact of social determinants of health,” Dr. Lauren James, Portsmouth’s health director, told a Pilot reporter last month. “What if you don’t have stable housing, or what if you don’t have a job that offers you benefits, or sick leave? If you don’t have a job where you can take time to go get a vaccine, or if you have other priorities, such as housing, you may not be able to pick up the opportunities that are available to get vaccinated.”

That 70% figure is an important one according to epidemiologists. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute on Allergies and Infectious Diseases, told Heathline in May that reaching that mark would allow for a loosening of pandemic restrictions and a return to normal.

“[I]f you are in a particular community — a town, a city, or what have you — and you have the 70 percent vaccination that the president is aiming for, with a single dose in adults, and you will see, guaranteed, the level of infection go very low,” Fauci said.

Of course, guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May said that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks indoors, except in certain places, led to many states, including Virginia, dropping a lot of those pandemic restrictions before reaching the 70% mark.

That led some public health experts to voice concern about moving too quickly. They fear variants of the virus could spread even as vaccinations continue and more people are protected. And data coming from other countries — of rising infections, hospitalizations and deaths — aptly demonstrate that this is a race against the clock.

Virginia doesn’t want another resurgence of this disease to sweep the commonwealth. People have sacrificed too much — endured too much pain, anguish and financial harm — to backslide now.

To protect health care workers from another round of packed emergency rooms, to guard our most vulnerable residents and assist those who cannot receive the vaccination due to compromised health, our communities must continue outreach efforts and make the vaccine available where people live and work.

This remains the most urgent public challenge facing Hampton Roads and we must rise to meet it.