Lightning may have KOed Islanders for good
Monday night may have been the night that the series turned. The Tampa Bay Lightning not only beat the Islanders, but they destroyed their manhood in the process. Make no mistake. It wasn’t pretty from the Islanders’ standpoint in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinals. The Lightning made a point by running up the score in an 8-0 beatdown of the Islanders at Amalie Arena to take a 3-2 series lead. They also goaded the Islanders to meltdown with stupid penalties such as Mat Barzal getting game misconduct after a cross-check to the face of defenseman Jan Rutta as the second period came to a close.upstatecourier.com