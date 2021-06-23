3 injured in shooting near Parramore, police say

Three people were injured by someone firing a gun out of a car near Parramore Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers received the call reporting the shooting on the 1000 block of South Parramore Avenue near West Gore Street around 4:30 p.m., Orlando Police Department spokesperson Heidi Rodriguez said.

They found two people with gunshot wounds and a third person who had been grazed by a bullet, Rodriguez said. The two were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the third was treated at the scene by the Orlando Fire Department.

No further information on the shooting was immediately available Wednesday.

The investigation closed part of Parramore Avenue that afternoon as officers and firefighters responded. Officials started to reopen the road around 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

krice@orlandosentinel.com