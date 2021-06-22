Sen. Moran Statement on the For the People Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today released the following statement after voting against the motion to proceed on S.1, the For the People Act:. “Today, the Democrats forced a vote on S.1, the partisan ‘For the People Act’ on the U.S. Senate floor. This legislation is an unprecedented power grab that will undermine the sanctity of our elections. I’ve said it before: this is one of the most monstrous bills I’ve seen during my time in Congress, and it is an affront to the United States Constitution.