Pima County, AZ

Board of Supervisors approve $2.1B County budget

By Lindsay Kerr
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 6 days ago
The Pima County Board of Supervisors adopted the fiscal year 2022 budget Tuesday, the largest ever at $2.1 billion.

The budget reduces the overall County property rate by about 15 cents. The board says the lower rate will still bring in money because property values have increased significantly over the metro area.

The board approved $10 million for a preschool education program in Pima County. The county will fund scholarships to families that qualify. Additional funding will be used to expand libraries, including the completion of the Sahuarita Library and improving the Elías-Mission and Martha Cooper branches.

$85 million has been set aside for road repair and maintenance. The Board of Supervisors says 300 miles will be fixed. In addition to road repair, another $52 million will go towards road improvement projects at Houghton Road and Kolb Road.

At the request of the Pima County Sheriff, the board approved $2.1 million to purchase body cameras and tasers for deputies. The department says this is part of an effort to increase law enforcement transparency and accountability.

The budget allows for the County employee minimum wage to be raised to $15. This increase will impact about 2,000 employees.

$10 million in funding will be distributed to agencies that provide services throughout the county. The organizations include Pima Council on Aging, The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and the YWCA. Community events, such as El Tour de Tucson and Tucson Meet Yourself will also receive funding.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

