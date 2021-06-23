Isley Brothers to be honored with street renaming in 2 N.J. towns they called home during heyday

Two communities in Bergen County will welcome home the founding members of the Isley Brothers in street renaming ceremonies set to take place Thursday afternoon. Van Arsdale Place in Teaneck and Liberty Road in Englewood will each be renamed “The Isley Brothers Way” in honor of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, who celebrated decades of success with hits such as “It’s Your Thing,” “Shout” and “That Lady.” Ron and Ernie Isley will be at both ceremonies. The first begins at 2 p.m. on the corner of Van Arsdale and Van Cortlandt Terrace in Teaneck. At 3:30 p.m., the brothers will be at the corner of…