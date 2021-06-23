Crossing the Touchline: Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

Atlanta, GA. (June 20, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union took a trip to Mercedes Benz Stadium to take on Atlanta United FC on Sunday, that ended in a 2-2 draw for a point on the road. With the draw, the Union now sit third in the Eastern Conference with 15 points. The match was played at a fast pace for most of the first half. Both teams looked to play quick, counter-attacking soccer, which resulted in 16 total shots before halftime. Andre Blake finished the first half with two saves to keep the score level. In the second half, it was Atlanta who got on the board first from off an own goal from Kacper Przybylko in the 58th minute. In the last 10 minutes of the match, Atlanta would double their lead in the 83rd minute with a goal from Anton Walkes. One minute later, the Union pulled a goal back when Cory Burke found the back of the net off a rebound from Jamiro Monteiro’s initial shot. In minute four of stoppage time, Monteiro found Jakob Glesnes in the midfield who took a shot from far-out that hit the crossbar, eventually bouncing in for the game-tying goal. With the match ending in a draw, the Union are now unbeaten in their last six matches.