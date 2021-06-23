As East Coast experiences fuel shortages Whitmer persistswith Line 5 closure

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. A widespread shortage of truck drivers is posing threats to delivery services and retailers across the U.S., as well as raising the possibility of higher delivery fees for consumers and higher prices at checkout. To offset demand, according to the American Trucking Association, the trucking industry will need to hire roughly 1.1 million drivers over the next decade, or an average of 110,000 per year.(1) “Trucking,” says Brad Ball, President of Roadmaster Drivers School, “is an essential industry, and truck driving is one of the top-paying positions open to applicants without a college degree. People need jobs, and the nation needs drivers; what we need to do is bring them together.”