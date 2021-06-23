As East Coast experiences fuel shortages Whitmer persistswith Line 5 closure

Cancel
As East Coast experiences fuel shortages Whitmer persists with Line 5 closure

Houghton Lake Resorter
 8 days ago

Viewpoint on Public IssuesBy Jason HayesMackinac Center for Public PolicyOver and over again, we see satirical stories that poke fun at silliness in politics and in the media coming true. But if you h...

www.houghtonlakeresorter.com
Traffic
Politics
Shungnak, AK

Gas shortage and failing equipment leaves Shungnak residents with few fuel options

The Northwest Arctic Borough village of Shungnak has not had any gasoline since April and is looking at a long wait for a new fuel truck. Shungnak is about 280 river miles east of Kotzebue, up the winding Kobuk River. The only year-round access is a 150-mile airplane ride. You can also get there by river in the summer and snowmachine in the winter. The roughly 270 residents get their gasoline from the Shungnak Native Store, but the store hasn’t been able to supply any since April. Tribal administrator Kathy Custer says the village is facing several logistical challenges.
Columbus, OH
10TV

Truck driver shortage causing fuel issues, not gas shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High gas prices leading into the Independence Day weekend do not appear to be slowing down drivers looking to travel. “We are looking at in Ohio travel numbers being the third-highest on record,” says Kimberly Schwind, senior manager of public affairs at AAA Ohio. “Nationally we are expecting the second-highest travel volume on record. Just below 2019.”
Grand Marais, MN

Coast Guard Proposes Closure of North Superior Station in Grand Marais

(Grand Marais, MN) -- The U-S Coast Guard wants to close its North Superior Station in Grand Marais by next summer. A spokesperson says that station will be consolidated with the Duluth station around that time in 2022. The seasonal station in Grand Marais only averages about one case per year while open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The Coast Guard will apparently determine the best course of action for the property in the Grand Marais harbor following an environmental assessment.
Del Norte, CO

Labor, not product shortage root of fuel problem

SAN LUIS VALLEY– A purported gas shortage in the San Luis Valley isn’t really a gas shortage after all, according to a representative of the region’s largest fuel provider. “It’s a labor shortage, not a gas shortage,” according to Chad Mortensen, fuel and lube sales representative for World Fuel Service/Alta...
Environment
AFP

Canadians pack into cooling centers as heat wave death toll doubles

Inside one of Vancouver's 25 air-conditioned cooling centers on Wednesday, visitors quietly read books or worked on laptops as the death toll in Canada's British Columbia province rose into the hundreds from a record-smashing heat wave. "I have no air conditioning, only a fan at home -- I came here just to work where it's cool."
Seattle, WA

West Coast and East Coast heat waves: More record highs possible

(NEW YORK) -- Unrelenting heat waves are still pounding the Northeast and Pacific Northwest. Heat is a silent killer. On average, more people die from heat than any other severe weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes or flooding, according to the National Weather Service. In Seattle's King County, at least two people,...
Energy Industry

Colonial Pipeline faces class-action lawsuit over fuel shortages

A class-action lawsuit is seeking damages for costs and lost profits incurred by more than 11,000 gas stations along the East Coast after the ransomware attack against the Colonial Pipeline led to panic-buying and fuel shortages. The suit is also seeking a court order requiring Colonial Pipeline Co. to implement security protocols consistent with legal and industry standards.
Energy Industry

New study suggests ways to mitigate fuel shortages

In New England, constraints in the supply of natural gas have led to nearly a quarter of all unscheduled power plant outages. In a new study, researchers used data from power plant failures in the 2010s to develop a supply curve of the costs required for generators to mitigate fuel shortages in the region. The study found that storing both oil and gas on-site could reduce dependence by power plants on gas grids in geographic areas with few pipelines.
Traffic

Gasoline Shortage Looms as Fuel Truck Driver Shortfall Worsens

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. A widespread shortage of truck drivers is posing threats to delivery services and retailers across the U.S., as well as raising the possibility of higher delivery fees for consumers and higher prices at checkout. To offset demand, according to the American Trucking Association, the trucking industry will need to hire roughly 1.1 million drivers over the next decade, or an average of 110,000 per year.(1) “Trucking,” says Brad Ball, President of Roadmaster Drivers School, “is an essential industry, and truck driving is one of the top-paying positions open to applicants without a college degree. People need jobs, and the nation needs drivers; what we need to do is bring them together.”
Environment
The Independent

Canada heatwave: Dozens dead as ‘heat dome’ causes historic high of almost 50C

A record-shattering heatwave in Canada has contributed to dozens of deaths, police say.Temperatures hit 121.1F (49.5C) in Lytton, British Columbia, on Tuesday – the third day in a row that Canada has recorded its all-time highest temperature.Meteorologists say the unprecedented conditions are being caused by a “heat dome” over western Canada and parts of the US Pacific northwest.Follow heatwave 2021 - live: Northwest temperatures soar towards 50C as wildfires rageA heat dome is an unofficial term given to an area of hot air high up in the atmosphere which lingers over an area for a prolonged period of time, trapping...
Politics

Part of Pictured Rocks cliff falls into Lake Superior

The cliff face at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore saw a large portion crumble into Lake Superior Saturday afternoon, causing massive waves of 10 to 12 feet in height. The moment the near-200 feet of sandstone crumbled into the water was captured on video by Jahn Martin and shared with WLUC-6. You can watch that video here.
East Lansing, MI

Governor Whitmer Breaks Ground at High-Tech Software Company TechSmith's New International Headquarters in East Lansing

Governor Whitmer Breaks Ground at High-Tech Software Company TechSmith's New International Headquarters in East Lansing. Governor Whitmer Breaks Ground at High-Tech Software Company TechSmith's New International Headquarters in East Lansing. Governor breaks ground for new facility that will create and retain up to 325 high-tech jobs in the Lansing region,...
Construction
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...
New York Post

Record heat forces western Canada province to shut schools, universities

VANCOUVER, June 28 – British Columbia closed schools and universities on Monday due to extreme heat which pushed temperature in the western Canadian province to a national record over the weekend, in a country that is widely known for its brutal winter and snows. Lytton, a town in central British...
Environment

Heat wave gripping Western Canada loosens on the coast, slides into Manitoba

A record-breaking heat wave could ease over parts of British Columbia, Yukon and Northwest Territories by Wednesday but any reprieve for the Prairie provinces is further off. Environment Canada says the “historic” weather system shattered 103 heat records across B.C., Alberta, Yukon and N.W.T. on Monday. Those records include a...
Houghton Lake, MI

Gypsy moth fake news

What was printed in the Houghton Lake Resorter June 24 (”Spring gypsy moth spray effective in most areas”) that the gypsy moth spray was effective in most areas is totally false. It sounds to me that ...