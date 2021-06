New York (CNN Business) — Stores have a glut of job openings to fill. One chain hopes automation is a solution to the pressure. DSW is piloting self-checkout stands in stores in "response to hiring challenges," said Karen Cho, senior vice president of human resources at Designer Brands (DBI), owner of the shoe chain, in an email. Cho said the self-checkout test started last year to also address health concerns with workers and employees trying to social distance.