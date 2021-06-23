Watch: What Tatcha's Victoria Tsai Learned From Stepping Down as CEO--and Coming Back to Transform Her Company

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Warren Buffett announced he's stepping down as trustee at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. "For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG). I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s," Buffett included in a statement where he announced he was halfway through donating all of his Berkshire shares. "The CEO of BMG is Mark Suzman, an outstanding recent selection who has my full support. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals."