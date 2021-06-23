Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Watch: What Tatcha's Victoria Tsai Learned From Stepping Down as CEO--and Coming Back to Transform Her Company

By Sophie Downes
Inc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Victoria Tsai, the founder of Japanese skincare brand Tatcha, returned to lead her company in January 2021, she joined a small group of second-time CEOs that includes Starbucks' Howard Schultz and Apple's Steve Jobs. And she had a lot of work to do. "No founder comes back a second...

www.inc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
Person
Steve Jobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Unilever#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Businessodwyerpr.com

Uber CEO’s Digital PR Fail

Most startup owners have few issues communicating with their target audience via digital platforms. When it comes to big brands and corporations, however, there are many details and nuances that must be taken into account when business leaders take to social media. Recently, Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of ride-sharing...
BusinessStreet.Com

What's Next for SentinelOne After Public Debut? CEO on IPO, Next Steps

The company opened for trading at $46 a share on Wednesday, June 30. CEO Tomer Weingarten joined TheStreet's Katherine Ross to discuss the IPO and the future of cybersecurity. He discussed the need for global cybersecurity as cyberattacks are not going away anytime soon and the growth opportunities in the space.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Marco Gobbetti to Step Down from Burberry, Join Ferragamo as CEO

LONDON – Marco Gobbetti is stepping down as CEO of Burberry, and will leave his post at the end of 2021 after nearly five years on the job. The company said Monday he is leaving to take up another opportunity “that will enable him to return to Italy and be closer to his family.”
retailsector.co.uk

Burberry CEO to step down

Burberry has announced that Marco Gobbetti will step down as CEO and leave the company after nearly five years at the helm. The board will now begin the search for his successor and anticipate that Gobbetti will remain with the retailer until the end of the calendar year. In that...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Lessons Learned from a CEO: Stepping Up in a New Leadership Role

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Stepping into a new role is exciting, humbling and challenging at the same time. Yet the first few months are pivotal in establishing a strong presence that will set the tone for your tenure. The biggest takeaways I have learned in the early stages of my new role as CEO include prioritizing people over process, keeping a pulse on your company’s competitive landscape and leaning into transparency at every level — both internally and externally.
BusinessTechCrunch

Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley steps back from the company

Going forward, Crowley won’t be working full-time at the company. He’ll remain on the board of directors as co-chair with Factual founder Gil Elbaz. In 2009, Foursquare was better known for its location-based social network. People would check in to locations to share what they’ve been up to with their friends. Users would earn badges and mayorships.
Businessmartechseries.com

Mediavine Welcomes Yolanda Evans as VP, People Experience and Diversity

Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., welcomes Yolanda Evans as VP, People Experience and Diversity. Evans will oversee the People Operations department and department staff. Marketing Technology News: AtScale Delivers “Live” Connection Experience for Microsoft Power BI. In this role, Evans will plan, design, develop...
Businessmddionline.com

Integra’s CEO Set to Step Down and Take the Helm of GE Healthcare

There’s a huge leadership shakeup on the horizon for two of medtech’s most prominent players. Princeton, NJ-based Integra Lifesciences said its president and CEO Peter Arduini will step down at the end of the year to take the helm of GE Healthcare. The announcement comes as Kieran Murphy, GE Healthcare’s current president and CEO, has said that he is planning to retire from the role.
Charitiesbizjournals

Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett steps down as Gates Foundation trustee

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Warren Buffett announced he's stepping down as trustee at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. "For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG). I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s," Buffett included in a statement where he announced he was halfway through donating all of his Berkshire shares. "The CEO of BMG is Mark Suzman, an outstanding recent selection who has my full support. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals."
Businessdnyuz.com

A New Watch Company Executive Who Is Learning on the Job

In mid-February, Ginny Wright, the new chief executive of the Americas for the luxury Swiss watch brand Audemars Piguet, added a recurring appointment to her weekend calendar: a session with a tutor, to expand her knowledge of the brand, its timepieces and the watch industry in general. “I really want...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Staples CEO Alexander Douglas to step down

(Reuters) - Office supplies retailer Staples said on Wednesday its chief executive officer, Alexander Douglas, would step down from his role and be replaced by executive chairman John Lederer on an interim basis. The move comes two weeks after Staples offered to buy Office Depot owner ODP Corp’s consumer business...
nddist.com

Amid Pursuit of ODP, Staples CEO Steps Down

Staples was already running into roadblocks in its now five-month-long pursuit of acquiring rival Office Depot, and now it'll have to do it amid a change at the company's top leadership. Staples announced Wednesday that it and Sandy Douglas, Jr.have "mutually agreed" that Douglas will step down as chief executive...
BusinessThrive Global

Victoria Arsenova, Former Cointelegraph CEO, on Building a Successful Media Company

Victoria Arsenova (Vaughan) is a digital asset expert with an impressive track record of building industry-leading media companies within the blockchain space. Formerly the CEO of Cointelegraph, she’s now advising a number of leading businesses in the industry. Today, Victoria shares the story behind her success, her growth strategies, and...
TheStreet

Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Hires Luke Lampsona To Helm Chuck's NYC

New York, New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage ( https://chucksvintageoriginal.com ), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, that has opened a new retail location in New York City at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128 as of 5/21/2021, today announced it has selected a very high-profile acquisition in the NYC fashion trend field.
EconomyCNBC

Full interview with Southwest's Gary Kelly on stepping down as CEO, airline expansion and more

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down next year, capping more than 17 years at the helm, where he grew the carrier and guided it through crises from the Great Recession to the Covid-19 pandemic. Kelly will hold the role of executive chairman until “at least” 2026, the company said. He joined "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his departure as well as the outlook for the airline.
Businessmartechseries.com

Reggora Appoints Mike Phillippi as Vice President of Marketing

Former Snapdocs marketing leader joins during period of rapid growth. Reggora, an appraisal software company that is modernizing the residential real estate valuation experience for lenders, appraisal vendors, and borrowers, today announced another addition to its leadership team. Mike Phillippi, instrumental in the breakout success of Snapdocs, has taken the role of Vice President of Marketing. During the last year, Reggora has attracted several other prominent industry leaders, including former Ellie Mae Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Corr who recently joined the Board of Directors and Katharine Loveland from Accenture who joined as Vice President of Customer Success. This team adds tremendous value to the company and will collaborate with Brian Zitin and Will Denslow, who co-founded Reggora in 2016, to positively transform the appraisal industry.