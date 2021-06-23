Cancel
Wisconsin State

BREAKING: Wisconsin Guard Seth Trimble Commits to UNC

By Sherrell McMillan
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Trimble is a Tar Heel. On Wednesday, five days after completing his official visit to UNC, he announced his verbal commitment. Trimble, a 6-foot-3 guard from Menomonee Falls, Wis., chose the Tar Heels over offers from Arizona State, Cal, Creighton, Illinois, Indiana, Marquette, Michigan, Texas, USC, and Wisconsin. He joins Alabama forward Will Shaver on North Carolina's 2022 commitment list. Trimble is the fourth player from Wisconsin since 1976 to commit to UNC (Tokoto, Jeff & Joe Wolf).

247sports.com
