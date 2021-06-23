Cancel
Yuma County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Yuma SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MST At 324 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ligurta, or 9 miles northeast of Fortuna Foothills, moving north at 5 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Fortuna Foothills, Wellton and Ligurta. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 16 and 31. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 45 and 47.

alerts.weather.gov
