Artius Announces Shareholder Approval Of Business Combination With Origin Materials

Artius Acquisition Inc. ("Artius") (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ, AACQW) today announced the results for the 10 proposals considered and voted upon by its shareholders at its Extraordinary General Meeting on June 23, 2021. Artius reported that all of the proposals related to the previously announced business combination agreement between Artius and Origin Materials were approved by the Artius shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place prior to market open on Friday, June 25, 2021. Following closing of the business combination, the combined company's stock and warrants are expected to trade under the ticker symbols "ORGN" and "ORGNW", respectively, starting on Friday, June 25, 2021.

About Origin MaterialsHeadquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin Materials' mission is to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin Materials has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials' patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. Origin Materials' first commercial plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2022 with a second commercial plant expected to be operational in 2025 and plans for additional expansion over the next decade. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Artius Acquisition Inc.Artius is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Artius was co-founded by Charles Drucker, the former CEO of WorldPay, Inc., a leading payments company, and its predecessor company, Vantiv. Inc., and Boon Sim, the Founder and Managing Partner of Artius Capital Partners LLC. For more information, visit https://www.artiuscapital.com/acquisition.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the proposed transaction between Origin Materials and Artius. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectation that the combined company's common stock and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq after closing, the anticipated closing date of the business combination and the date the common stock and warrants will commence trading.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin Materials and Artius. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials and Artius may be unable to successfully or timely consummate the proposed business combination and those factors discussed in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed by Artius with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 25, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Artius has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Artius and Origin Materials presently do not know, or that Artius and Origin Materials currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Artius' and Origin Materials' expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Artius and Origin Materials anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Artius and Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Artius and Origin Materials specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Artius' and Origin Materials' assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

