Upstate Beat: Local rapper grows winning streak with ‘…And Flowers For All’
Shyland Flowers just took home an Upstate Music Award for his 2020 single “85″ and if his new album “…And Flowers For All” is any indication, the Greenville rapper is continuing his winning streak. The 13-track album, recorded at Sit N’ Spin studio in downtown Greenville, is a tour de force that kicks off with a fierce statement of purpose, “Take It 2 The Grave,” and then plumbs the depths of Flowers’ mind and heart.greenvillejournal.com