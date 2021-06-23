Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Upstate Beat: Local rapper grows winning streak with ‘…And Flowers For All’

By Vincent Harris
greenvillejournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShyland Flowers just took home an Upstate Music Award for his 2020 single “85″ and if his new album “…And Flowers For All” is any indication, the Greenville rapper is continuing his winning streak. The 13-track album, recorded at Sit N’ Spin studio in downtown Greenville, is a tour de force that kicks off with a fierce statement of purpose, “Take It 2 The Grave,” and then plumbs the depths of Flowers’ mind and heart.

greenvillejournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Groove#Poetry#Shyland Flowers#Upstate Music Award#Sit N Spin#The Carolina Theory#Wvn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
TV & Videosbeaconjournal.com

Kent local continues winning streak on Jeopardy quiz show

Kent's Katie Sekelsky is on a winning streak. Sekelsky first appeared on Jeopardy last week. As of Wednesday, her three-day winnings total $35,899, according to the quiz show's website. She will continue to compete in upcoming episodes of Jeopardy until another player scores higher than her. Sekelsky is a graphic...
Cleveland, OHCleveland Scene

Local Singer/Rapper the Daze Draws From Various Genres on New Single

Local singer-songwriter the Daze combines hip-hop, surf rock and indie rock elements on her new single, the shimmering “Ryden.”. “As the song’s sole producer, she intertwines thumping 808 bass, lush vocal harmonies and thick psychedelic guitars that Tame Impala would be proud of,” reads a press release of the tune, which just came out today. “Creating sounds that leave audiences captivated in a trance similar to her moniker, self-taught virtuoso the Daze, playfully manifests a new world of city-slick, lucid psychedelia."
Tennisthebeatdfw.com

Soulja Boy Was The First Rapper to Do All These Things

We can hear Soulja Boy now, “I’M THE FIRST RAPPER TO…” Y’all better put some respeck on Soulja’s name! Big Draco has gone on multiple rants letting the world know he was the first rapper to pretty much do everything. When we say everything…we really mean EVERYTHING. The innovative rapper...
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

People are losing it at this video of Addison Rae filming a TikTok in front of someone trying to work

If there's one thing we know about being a social media sensation, and especially a TikToker, it's that you have to learn never to be embarrassed by anything. Whether it's vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you've got to be willing to just go with it. Which is exactly what's going on in this behind the scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man seated behind her awkwardly tries to carry on working on his laptop. Props to her, and him quite frankly.
Walnut Shade, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Flower farm hosts weekend events for local creators

A local flower farm will be hosting weekend markets, allowing creators to showcase and sell their work while families enjoy a peaceful morning on the farm. Thompson Flower Farm, located at 932 Keithley Road in Walnut Shade, recently started a summer series event called ‘First and Third.’ The events are held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month until the end of August.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Love for Daylilies: Local gardener tends to over 1,000 of the popular flowers

Kathy Daugherty of Owensboro spends her mornings tending to more than 1,000 daylilies in her front and backyards. Daugherty, who has been growing her Owensboro garden for 18 years, said that daylilies are one of the easiest plants to grow. “They don’t require watering and they’re pretty much pest-resistant,” Daugherty...
Musicthesandpaper.net

Danksters Set Surf-Reggae-Rock Mood at Sea Shell

Nothing but chill vibes filled the air at the Sea Shell Resort and Beach Club last Friday night. The Danksters, a local reggae-meets-rock band, serenaded the crowd with timeless hits from artists like Sublime and The Doors to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. With the refreshing breeze, palm trees, string lights and sand, the scene was perfect for unwinding and forgetting about the work week. Guests cozied up to the fire pits with their cocktails and sang along to the songs in between chats with friends.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Skid Row Front Man Johnny Solinger Was Rock and Roll Personified

If rock and roll had a face, it would have been Johnny Solinger’s. From the moment he emerged on the Dallas metal scene in the early nineties, through his long stint as the front man of Skid Row, Solinger looked and sounded like rock personified. He was like the creation of an artificial intelligence fed nothing but cheap beer, Mötley Crüe records, and episodes of MTV’s Headbangers Ball.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

'American Idol' Winner Jordin Sparks Displays Her Curves in a Knitted Top & Tight Jeans in Pics

Jordin Sparks who won in "American Idol" in 2007 proves to be a talented singer and fashionista as she displays her curves in a knitted top and tight jeans. Talented singer and songwriter Jordin Sparks came into stardom during her teenage years. In 2007, she competed in the singing competition, "American Idol" and among multiple contestants, emerged the winner.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s Big Red Machine Return with “Latter Days” feat. Anaïs Mitchell

Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner have both transcended the indie rock scene in recent years. Even though their work has drawn them to work alongside big pop acts like Chance the Rapper and Taylor Swift, their music maintains an undeniable intimacy. They hone in on these sentiments together with their project Big Red Machine, which has returned today with news of an upcoming album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? that’s scheduled for an August 27 release via their own label, 37d03d. The record boasts a pretty notable guest list, which includes Taylor Swift, Fleet Foxes, Sharon Van Etten, Ben Howard, My Brightest Diamond, and 37d03d signee Naeem.
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'Love Island' Season 3 Cast: Meet the 12 Islanders Looking for Love

CBS' paradise of pleasure returns for season 3 in just a little over a week and it's time to meet the 12 islanders entering the villa for their shot at love -- and the $100,000 grand prize. Among the new crop of singles are a COVID-19 relief worker, a psychiatric nurse, a personal trainer and a budtender ranging in age from 23 to 28.