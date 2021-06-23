‘Discrimination does not work’

Laz Letcher is back, and this time they delve into what the title of their lecture on recovery, gender and race would be. To answer our Teens & Kids questions about recovery, gender and race, Laz Letcher examines the intersecting elements and proposes a lecture entitled “Addiction: It Can Happen to Anyone.” As Laz completes a Ph.D. in Black and Indigenous Liberation and Queer and Trans Studies, they provide insight into addiction as not just a white person problem, but an every person problem. Ultimately in this hypothetical lecture, Laz would want listeners to understand that finding recovery resources for people of color, nonbinary people and trans people is far more difficult—but that resources are there. They stress that making the recovery community more inclusive to all people is an important aspect of every person’s recovery.