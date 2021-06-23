Cancel
‘Discrimination does not work’

Houghton Lake Resorter
 8 days ago

I had recently volunteered at a local event with several others. Volunteers and patrons were smiling and in a good mood. All but one old lady (upper 70s to low 80s), who complained we were not moving ...

Washington, CAYubaNet

Supreme Court Decision Does Not Create a License to Discriminate Based on Religious Beliefs

WASHINGTON. June 17, 2021 — The Supreme Court today ruled in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia that city officials’ decision not to renew Catholic Social Services’ foster care contract was impermissible because the city’s contract contained a mechanism for offering individual discretionary exemptions to agencies, which the court held that the city could not refuse to extend to CSS. The court did not, however, establish a general right for religious organizations to violate non-discrimination laws.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Independent

Nurse sacked for refusing to work weekends wins appeal over ‘childcare disparity’ discrimination

A nurse sacked for not working weekends because she had to look after her children has won a “landmark” legal appeal.Gemma Dobson, a community nurse from Cockermouth, Cumbria, had worked fixed days because she had caring responsibilities for her three children – two of whom are disabled.But following a review in 2016, North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation trust sought to introduce more flexible working and a requirement that community nurses work some weekends.Ms Dobson was unable to work weekends because of her childcare commitments – and was subsequently dismissed from her role.The 40-year-old took her former employers to an...
SocietyNewsTimes

Beyond a flag. Learn about the benefits of LGBTQ + labor inclusion practices

More and more companies understand the importance of raising awareness and promoting inclusive, equitable and diverse workspaces for the LGBTQ + community, beyond joining a monthly celebration. In Mexico, being a member of the LGBTQ + community continues to represent an obstacle to accessing a job. According to the Survey...
SocietyConcord Monitor

Letter: Critical race theory, does it exist?

Some facts. Black defendants get longer sentences than white defendants for the same crime. Families of color are more likely than their white counterparts to get evicted given similar financial circumstances. Numerous studies show that resumes with “Black names” (Germaine, Latitia) get offered fewer interviews than those with “white names” (Jack, Harold) even though the resumes are exactly the same for the same job opening. By percentages, fewer people of color get help from FEMA during emergencies than white people. Black people were mainly excluded from the incredible benefits of the GI Bill after WWII.
Public Healthsanjuanjournal.com

Going back to work: what does it mean?

Vaccine rates are rising. The masks are coming off. Businesses have reopened. We are inching closer and closer to life as we used to know it. But it will never quite be the same, will it? The global pandemic has changed our perspective on many topics, quite notably how we engage with the workplace.
Public HealthHoughton Lake Resorter

Seeks proof of claim

Dennis Lee needs to provide us with the research that he said proves that hydroxychloroquine could have saved thousands of lives for COVID-19 patients. Everything I have read says the exact opposite.A...
SocietyShorthorn

How pronouns have become an important part in our society

English alum Kathryn Kane started exploring the LGBTQ+ community and using they/them pronouns in high school. At first, Kane asked one friend to use their pronouns. They slowly began asking more of their friends to use them. Now, Kane introduces themself with their pronouns anytime they meet someone new. Kane...
Societytreatmentmagazine.com

Laz Letcher’s Lecture on Recovery, Gender and Race

Laz Letcher is back, and this time they delve into what the title of their lecture on recovery, gender and race would be. To answer our Teens & Kids questions about recovery, gender and race, Laz Letcher examines the intersecting elements and proposes a lecture entitled “Addiction: It Can Happen to Anyone.” As Laz completes a Ph.D. in Black and Indigenous Liberation and Queer and Trans Studies, they provide insight into addiction as not just a white person problem, but an every person problem. Ultimately in this hypothetical lecture, Laz would want listeners to understand that finding recovery resources for people of color, nonbinary people and trans people is far more difficult—but that resources are there. They stress that making the recovery community more inclusive to all people is an important aspect of every person’s recovery.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Yay! No More Mask Mandate for Students. Not So Fast Says This District

On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the state's change in policy when it comes to students having to wear masks in school. Students, faculty, and employees will not be required to wear masks during the upcoming school year unless the individual districts apply their own rules or the Centers for Disease Control revises its current position. Welcome news for some New Jersey parents, who have been protesting outside the Statehouse.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
The Independent

My ex used the justice system as a form of coercive control – the law should not aid the abuse of women

Years after I escaped a marriage where I was emotionally, physically and financially abused, my ex-husband tried to control me by forcing me back to court to fight for my child.This week a report found nine out of 10 women get no support through the family courts, that the experience risks re-traumatising them and many abusers use the justice system as a form of coercive control. I am one of those women.I have never willingly chosen to go to court. Writing about it now, I feel triggered by how horrendous each of the half dozen occasions were.I arrived early, hid...
Societyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

LIC teen sues DOE in anti-gay discrimination case

A Queens teen and his family have sued the Department of Education, Board of Education and various administrators of a Long Island City middle school, alleging the educators failed to protect the student from constant bias-based discrimination and abuse. The lawsuit says that the 14-year-old student – identified as D.S....
SocietyEntrepreneur

