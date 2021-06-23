Tales from the First Unitarian crypt

The Renaissance Society’s new show, "Heirloom," contains a set of eight paintings by Chicago artist Matthew Metzger. Four are black paintings that appear to be black sandpaper, all named “Still”; two are paintings of the same mannequin, both of which appear to be photographs, one the negative of the other, and both named “Gray”; there is also an all-red painting (“Wedge”), and a green abstracted painting of the grass above Billie Holiday’s grave (“On Holiday”). Two of the walls in the church-like space have also been painted bright red in a shade specified by Metzger, an embodiment, according to the gallery brochure, of Metzger’s interests in “what he describes as the politics of presence” and a continuation of his earlier painted meditations on the Diver Down flag, which divers float to indicate they are swimming below.