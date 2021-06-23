Cancel
Dispersing Agents Global Market To 2026 - Rapid Industrialization And Increasing Demand For Dispersants Are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dispersing Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dispersing agents market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Dispersing agents or dispersants refer to chemical additives that are used to reduce the viscosity of an aqueous medium and allow suspension of solid material in it. The principal function of dispersants is to facilitate separation of particles in a mixture and prevent clumping or settling of mass. Dispersants comprise a combination of chemicals such as polycarboxylate, acrylic acid, lignosulfonates and naphthalene sulfonate, which have strong adaptability to pigments and liquid surfaces. They also allow smooth spreading of the liquid over various surfaces, owing to which, dispersants find wide applications in industries such as oil and gas, paper, automotive, construction and agriculture.Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for dispersants in the oil and gas industries are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Dispersants slow down the process of coagulation and help each particle of cement to stay detached and provide enhanced spreadability, which is leading to their increasing demand from the thriving construction industry. Additionally, the increasing oil drilling and exploration activities across the globe are also contributing significantly to the market growth. Dispersants are commonly used to clean and control oil spills in the ocean. They work by binding the product molecules with oil particles and separate them from water, thus allowing oil droplets to biodegrade rapidly in comparison to the large mass of oil.

Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include increasing focus on research and development (R&D) activities along with innovations such as the introduction of asphaltene and paraffin-based dispersants that allow an uninterrupted flow of liquid through pipelines. Further, continual developments in automotive and infrastructure sectors are also expected to enhance the demand of dispersing agents specifically in the paints and coating industry. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global dispersing agents market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Air Products & Chemicals, Altana, Cera-Chem, Chryso SAS, Clariant AG, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Emerald Performance Materials, Solvay SA, Elementis, Evonik Industries, Gruppo Chimico Dalton, King Industries, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global dispersing agents market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global dispersing agents industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dispersing agents industry?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the weight?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dispersing agents industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dispersing agents industry?
  • What is the structure of the global dispersing agents industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global dispersing agents industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Dispersing Agents Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Breakup by Weight5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Suspension6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Solution6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Colloid6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Powder6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Construction7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Automotive7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Detergents7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Oil and Gas7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Paints and Coatings7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Pulp and Paper7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Weight8.1 Low Molecular Weight Dispersants8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 High Molecular Weight Dispersants8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Advanced High Molecular Weight Dispersants8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Oligomeric Dispersants8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 North America9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Air Products & Chemicals14.3.2 Altana14.3.3 Cera-Chem14.3.4 Chryso SAS14.3.5 Clariant AG14.3.6 Arkema Group14.3.7 Ashland14.3.8 BASF SE14.3.9 Croda International Plc 14.3.10 Emerald Performance Materials 14.3.11 Solvay SA 14.3.12 Elementis 14.3.13 Evonik Industries 14.3.14 Gruppo Chimico Dalton 14.3.15 King IndustriesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1t6ekf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dispersing-agents-global-market-to-2026---rapid-industrialization-and-increasing-demand-for-dispersants-are-driving-growth-301318640.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

