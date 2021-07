Well, folks, July Fourth is Sunday, and people in Southeast Texas will be heading out to the lakes, bays and beaches like a cloud of locusts. Lake Conroe will be teeming with watercraft, and people from all over the area will be enjoying themselves, and I wish everyone the best. I think Will Rogers stated it well when he said, “Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save.”