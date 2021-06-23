Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Essential Utilities To Report Earnings For Q2 2021

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) expects to report earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 following market close on Aug. 5, 2021.

The company's conference call with financial analysts will take place on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The call and presentation will be webcast live so interested parties may listen over the internet by logging on to Essential.co and following the link for Investors. The conference call will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the company's website for 90 days following the call. Additionally, the call will be recorded and made available for replay at 2 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2021 for 10 business days following the call. To access the audio replay in the U.S., dial 888.203.1112 (pass code 6175168). International callers can dial +1 719.457.0820 (pass code 6175168).

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRGF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005943/en/

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
706
Followers
27K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Operational Efficiency#Essential Utilities Inc#Investor Relations#Peoples#Wtrgf View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PDCO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 4,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,520. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

The Tile Shop Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Revenues

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the "Company"), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that it expects to report net sales of approximately $95 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which represents a new quarterly sales record.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Realty Income Announces Pricing Of Upsized 8.0 Million Share Common Stock Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company ®, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of the company's common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $519 million. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021. The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofIRT opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.83.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Torrid Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11.0 million shares of its common stock to be sold by certain of Torrid's existing shareholders at a price of $21.00 per share. In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.65 million shares of common stock from such selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. Torrid will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on July 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CURV". The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$13.12 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report $13.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $13.50 million. Marchex reported sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CoreSite Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report, a premier provider of secure, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, and will issue its financial results prior to market open on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DHI Group, Inc. Completes Spinoff Of EFinancialCareers And Guides To A Return To Total Revenue Growth In Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) - Get Report ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has transferred majority ownership of its eFinancialCareers business (eFC), the world's leading financial services career site, to eFC's management team. DHI will retain a 40% equity interest in eFC and have board representation.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

McCormick & Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year. The company's profit came in at $183.7 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $195.9 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, McCormick &...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

NETSTREIT Corp. Provides Update On Second Quarter Business Activities

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) (the "Company"), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today provided an update on the Company's second quarter business activities. The Company also announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after the close of market trading. A conference call will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.
EconomyMotley Fool

Tesla to Report Q2 Deliveries: What to Expect

It's almost that time, when automakers start releasing their quarterly sales data. Electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will be one of the most closely watched automakers this time around, as investors will be looking to see if the company can keep up its rapid growth. Investors can expect an update...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

McCormick & Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) fell 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were down 53.06% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.61. Revenue of $1,557,000,000 rose by 11.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.61) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -19.7%. PEGA...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.29 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.450-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.970 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-$980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. A number...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.