Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - DKNG

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) - Get Report resulting from allegations that DraftKings may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DraftKings securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2109.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT:On June 15, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report titled "DraftKings: A $21 Billion SPAC Betting It Can Hide Its Black Market Operations." The report alleges that one of the companies that was part of the three-way merger that took DraftKings public, SBTech, exposed DraftKings and their investors to black-market gaming, money laundering and organized crime. Hindenburg Research claimed that it had "conversations with multiple former employees, […] review[ed] SEC & international filings, and inspect[ed] back-end infrastructure at illicit international gambling websites[.]" Based on this information, the report concluded that "DraftKings has systematically skirted the law and taken elaborate steps to obfuscate its black market operations."

On this news, DraftKings' share price fell $2.11 per share, or almost 4.17%, to close at $48.51 per share on June 15, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-respected-investor-counsel-encourages-draftkings-inc-investors-with-losses-over-100k-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--dkng-301318780.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
704
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draftkings Inc#Sec#Class Actions#Draftkings Inc#Hindenburg Research#Sbtech#Sec International#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese#Super Lawyers#Linkedin#Twitter#Lrb 866 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Facebook
News Break
DraftKings
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROCKET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Rocket Companies, Inc. On Behalf Of Rocket Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket publicly traded securities between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 28, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 9, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with RLX's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or the "Company") (ATHA) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Athira investors have until August 24, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc. F/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SKLZ)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming July 7, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Skillz" or the "Company") (SKLZ) - Get Report securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA

RADNOR, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed against Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) ("Athira") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Athira common stock: a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Athira's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or b) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The Glimpse Group Announces Pricing Of $12.3 Million Initial Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing Under Ticker Symbol 'VRAR'

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessBusiness Wire

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHA) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PCT, SKLZ and ATER: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or "the Company") (OCGN) - Get Report and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ocugen securities between February 2, 2021 and June 2, 2021 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ocgn.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Rocket Companies, Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case - RKT

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP today announced that it filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report Class A common stock during the period between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan and is captioned Qaiyum v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528. The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit charges Rocket Companies and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class Action Lawsuit; Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case - CCIV

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of Alabama on behalf of purchasers of Churchill Capital Corporation IV (CCIV) - Get Report securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The first-filed case is captioned Phillips v. Churchill Capital Corporation IV, No. 21-cv-00539, and is assigned to Judge Annemarie C. Axon. A similar lawsuit, captioned Arico v. Churchill Capital Corporation IV, No. 21-cv-12355, is pending in the District of New Jersey and is assigned to Judge Zahid N. Quraishi.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

DNMR INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf to investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Danimer Scientific, Inc. ("Danimer Scientific" or the "Company") (DNMR) from October 5, 2020 through May 3, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates QAD Inc.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QAD Inc. ("QAD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QADA; QADB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $87.50 per share in cash for each share of QAD common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2 billion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IKONICS Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of IKONICS Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - IKNX

NEW YORK, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) - Get Report to TeraWulf Inc. is fair to IKONICS shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PELOTON 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 OF Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. - PTON

NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 28, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PTON), if they purchased the Company's securities between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) - Get Report securities between September 11, 2020 to May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 28, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.