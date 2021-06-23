Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley As New CFO

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Senior Finance Executive & CPA , NYSE & Nasdaq Company Veteran to Lead Capital Markets and Finance Strategy

Boulder, Colorado, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, announced today the appointment of R. Brian Knaley as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective June 28, 2021. Mr. Knaley is a seasoned financial executive with over 25 years of financial leadership including being a two-time public company CFO.

"Our Board of Directors and I are thrilled that Brian is joining our executive team to help lead our strategic growth initiatives. Brian brings a strong track record of driving results," said Tony McDonald, Surna's Chairman and CEO. "We are confident that Brian's previous experience as a public company CFO will strengthen our executive team and enhance our engagement with investors and the financial community as we implement the aggressive growth strategy we announced in April."

Biographical Details

Mr. Knaley has extensive experience as a financial leader, having held a number of executive roles in public companies and driving a number of substantial changes to their business results and financial reporting compliance.

He was most recently the CFO for Proximo Medical, a start-up company that specializes in the commercialization of medical devices. As CFO, he provided strategic management of accounting and finance functions including financial control, cash maximization and tax and regulatory compliance.

Prior to Proximo, he served as Senior Vice President and Interim CFO of ViewRay, Inc., a global manufacturer of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems. At ViewRay he delivered strategic leadership for this publicly listed company.

Before ViewRay, Mr. Knaley served as CFO at ARC Group Worldwide, Inc,. a global manufacturer of precision metallurgic products and advanced 3D printing. Prior to ViewRay he was Vice President and Corporate Controller of Spectranetics Corp., a vascular intervention device maker, where he supported the executive team in selling the company to Philips Holding USA, Inc.

Other positions Mr. Knaley has previously held include: Corporate Controller for Arcelormittal USA, a steel and mining company and Vice President Finance/Audit Manager for Caterpillar, Inc., a Fortune 100 corporation that designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells machinery, engines, financial products, and insurance.

Mr. Knaley holds a BA in Accounting from Thomas More College and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Ohio.

CEO Tony McDonald added "We are delighted to welcome Brian Knaley to the Surna executive management team. We believe Brian will make immediate contributions to the Company in the areas of strategic analysis, financial reporting, operations, and other areas. We are equally confident that Brian will provide the executive leadership necessary as the Company improves its operating infrastructure and internal processes and controls, to support the Company's anticipated growth."

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. ( www.surna.com), operating under the tradename Surna Cultivation Technologies, designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although many of our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in "Risk Factors" set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to Surna's website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Surna MarketingJamie EnglishVice President, Marketing Communications jamie.english@surna.com(303) 993-5271

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
704
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Efficiency#Marketing Communications#Board Of Directors#Surna Inc#Srna#Cea#Company#Cfo#Proximo Medical#Viewray Inc#Mri#Arc Group#Arcelormittal Usa#Caterpillar Inc#Thomas More College#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ContextLogic (WISH) Announces CFO Resignation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Rajat Bahri has notified the Board of Directors that he plans to resign from his position effective July 23. The company has engaged executive search firm Heidrick and Struggles to identify Mr. Bahri’s successor.
Businessaithority.com

Quanergy Announces New Strategic Collaboration With Sensata Technologies

New collaboration focused on a broad range of areas such as manufacturability, cost reduction, sourcing, and go-to-market strategies. Strategic collaboration agreement to support accelerated time to market of Quanergy LiDAR products. Sensata has committed to invest in a private placement of shares (the “PIPE”) as part of Quanergy’s business combination...
Houston, TXPosted by
TheStreet

Majic Acquires The Calfin Global Crypto Exchange: CGCX

Houston, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces completion and closing of Calfin Global Crypto Exchange ("CGCX").
Cambridge, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Cambridge 'Shark Tank' startup names new CFO

A Cambridge startup that creates pop-up musical cards and gifts has appointed a new chief financial officer. Lovepop named Lisa Scopa to oversee the company's finance, people, and legal functions. Scopa brings 25 years of industry experience to LovePop. “As we invest our sizable balance sheet into new opportunities to...
Businesshomehealthcarenews.com

FirstLight Announces New President; Humana Home Care Leader Named CFO

FirstLight Home Care announced Wednesday that it has picked its new president. The appointment comes roughly seven months after FirstLight’s board of directors sought a change in leadership from former CEO Jeff Bevis, who founded the home care company with his son in 2009. Moving forward, the Cincinnati-based FirstLight will...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kontrol Technologies Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Building Solutions Company

Acquisition Company to Provide Established Contracted Order Book, Operational Synergies and Growth Opportunities. TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp.( NEO: KNR) ( OTCQB: KNRLF) ( FSE: 1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of a leading building solutions company (the " Acquisition Company"). The Acquisition Company provides integrated installations of complex heating, cooling, ventilation and building automation systems.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Visual Edge, Inc. Announces Director Of Customer Success

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visual Edge, Inc. announced the hiring of Jim Huegen as Director of Customer Success with responsibility for ensuring customers achieve their desired outcomes while using the Visual Edge IT's (VEIT) managed services. Customer Success is relationship-focused client management, responsible for customer success, retention and growth.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Comfort Systems USA Announces Acquisition

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) - Get Report today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Amteck, LLC family of companies ("Amteck") headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. Amteck was founded in 1977 and provides electrical contracting solutions and services, including design and build, pre-fabrication and installation...
Marketsrock947.com

Boeing names former GE executive Brian West as CFO

(Reuters) -Boeing Co on Wednesday named former General Electric executive Brian West as its chief financial officer, more than two months after the planemaker announced the surprise retirement of long-time financial head Greg Smith. West, who will take charge on Aug. 27, spent 16 years at GE, where he served...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Boeing Appoints Brian West As Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] today named Brian West as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer effective August 27, 2021. In this role, West will lead all aspects of Boeing's financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sproutly Issues Shares In Lieu Of Semi-Annual Interest Payment

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (" Sproutly" or the " Company") announces that, pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture dated October 24, 2018 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as trustee, which has been amended pursuant to a first supplemental indenture dated April 24, 2020, a second supplemental indenture dated July 23, 2020, a third supplemental indenture dated September 23, 2020 and a fourth supplemental indenture dated April 22, 2021 (collectively, the " Indenture"), the Company intends to settle accrued and unpaid interest (" Interest") under the Indenture in the amount of $70,000 through the issuance of 1,166,666 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Settlement Shares") at a price of $0.06 per Settlement Share.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SYNNEX Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Tech Data

FREMONT, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - Get Report, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, today announced that, based on the voting results from its special meeting held today, SYNNEX stockholders have approved the previously announced merger agreement with Tech Data.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The Glimpse Group Announces Pricing Of $12.3 Million Initial Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing Under Ticker Symbol 'VRAR'

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SitusAMC Names Garry P. Herdler Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC Holdings Corp. ("SitusAMC"), a leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, announced that Garry P. Herdler has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2021. In his role, Mr. Herdler is responsible for advancement of SitusAMC's processes, systems, funding, and financial strategies globally. Mr. Herdler succeeds Dave DeClark, who is retiring from SitusAMC.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wishpond Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. ("the "Company" or "Wishpond") (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier in the day in virtual-only format ("AGM"). All matters voted upon were outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 31, 2021 ("Circular"). A total of 33,869,071 common shares of the Company ("Shares") were voted, representing the votes attached to 65.37% of all outstanding Shares as at the record date.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lia 27 Inc. Secures Seed Funding In $1.5 Million Valuation To Develop The Future Of AI

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence company Lia 27 Inc. is happy to announce it has closed a seed round of funding from lead investor Ghost Protocol valuing the company at $1.5 Million. The funding caps off an exciting first 6 months for Lia 27 Inc. which has seen the company develop a loyal and expansive social media community since its launch out of stealth.
Businessmassdevice.com

CardioFocus names new CFO

Today said it appointed Stephan Ogilvie as chief financial officer. Prior to joining the Marlborough, Mass.-based company, Ogilvie served as managing director of healthcare investment banking at B Riley Securities. He has also served as VP of corporate development at Nuvasive and has held numerous leadership roles at ThinkEquity Partners, Lazard Capital Markets and Medtronic.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Summit Technology Announces New Executive as Chief Revenue Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Summit Technology Consulting Group (STG), a leading cloud engineering and modernization firm serving the financial services industry, announced their continued expansion by welcoming “LG” (Thulasidharan Lakshminarayanan Govindaswamy) as their first Chief Revenue Officer. LG joins STG most recently from FIS where he served as...