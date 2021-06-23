Cancel
Polkadot Has Increased By 70% At Coinbase

By Md Shahnawaz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolkadot has its token increased by around 70% in the four hours that it stuck around in Coinbase. However, the price on other crypto exchanges closely followed the widely recognized market sell-off. The crypto market did go through quite a massive sell-off since Monday when the largest cryptocurrency in the market went down by $30,000. The price of DOT along with several other altcoins went down- sinking to a low of $13.04 in the last 24 hours.

