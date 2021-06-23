Area Catholic churches lifting pandemic health restrictions
CUMBERLAND — The Catholic churches of Allegany and Garrett counties will resume full-capacity worship beginning with this weekend’s services. In a Wednesday press release, the pastors of Divine Mercy Parish in Frostburg, Our Lady of the Mountains in Cumberland and St. Peter the Apostle in Oakland announced that, a year after reopening services with limited capacity, many COVID-19-related restrictions will be lifted for this weekend’s masses and all future ones.www.times-news.com