Take A Flavor Vacation To Pink Lemonade Paradise! Smirnoff Wants You To #getyourpinkon With New Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Wednesday, Smirnoff is going pink! In time for National Pink Day today, Smirnoff is celebrating the launch of the NEW Smirnoff "Get Your Pink On" campaign that introduces the brand's line of Pink Lemonade variants across vodka specialty spirit, flavored malt beverage and hard seltzer.

Because pink is more than a color, it's an attitude, Smirnoff will be bringing four of the summer's hottest cities the ultimate invitation to escape into Pink Lemonade paradise this summer. Like its Smirnoff Pink Lemonade products, the brand is bringing an electric twist to the classic summer icon, the pink flamingo and reinforcing its position as a symbol of spirited fun.

Fans (21+) of all things summer fun should be on the lookout for larger-than-life pink flamingo floats that will appear at surprising locations. Along with flamingo-viewing hot spots, Smirnoff is bringing unexpected Pink Lemonade paradises to its activities, complete with Smirnoff Neon Pink Lemonade Stands, where consumers can live it up responsibly and sip on Pink Lemonade cocktails while listening to local DJs spin throwback tunes and remixes. If fans can't make it to one of the Pink Lemonade paradises, Smirnoff encourages getting in on the action by sharing how they #GetYourPINKOn and tagging @Smirnoff on social media.

"Pink Lemonade is a nostalgic flavor that can simultaneously throw you back while reminding you to live in the now and enjoy life. We're excited to bring this flavor into 2021 across our Smirnoff family in different formats for our drinkers who may want something based on their current vibe and scene," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, Smirnoff North America Brand Leader. "Through this product and campaign, we hope to show that enjoying Smirnoff Pink Lemonade is a state of mind. As we are all starting to be able to safely mix and mingle with one another again, we want to inspire people to savor the moment and #GetYourPINKOn - regardless of if you are hanging out with friends, rocking a new outfit on vacation or visiting one of our Pink Lemonade Paradises."

To introduce the Pink Lemonade lineup, Smirnoff is airing several new TV spots, which debuted earlier this month and can be viewed on the Smirnoff YouTube page . The spots are set to an iconic dance song from 2001 and encourage consumers to #GetYourPINKOn - and drink responsibly - with Smirnoff Pink Lemonade.

Perfect for any occasion, with a delicious balance of lemon, strawberry, and raspberry flavors, the Smirnoff Pink Lemonade lineup offers a format and flavor profile for all adult consumers.

Now available on shelves nationwide, Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Vodka Specialty has a recommended retail price of $11.99 for a 750ml bottle and contains 30 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). In convenient, ready-to-go options, Smirnoff Pink Lemonade is bringing two new options to the party. Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade premium malt beverage launched this month at a suggested retail price of $8.99 per 6 pack and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Still to come, Smirnoff Seltzer Pink Lemonade, a lower sugar and full flavor offering, will hit shelves later this summer!

Looking for a summer cocktail to impress? Prepare a Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Pink Cosmo and Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Frose. They are the perfect addition to any summer celebration:

PINK Cosmo1.5 oz Smirnoff Pink Lemonade.5 oz Orange Liqueur.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice1 oz Fresh Lemonade

Directions : Add all ingredients into a shaker field with ice and shake for about 10 seconds, strain into a coupe glass and garnish.

PINK Frose 1.5 oz Smirnoff Pink Lemonade .5 oz Sauvignon Blanc1 oz Raspberry Syrup

Directions: Add all ingredients into a blender with 1 cup of crushed ice, blend until a smooth texture. Poor into a rocks glass and garnish.

No matter how you #GetYourPINKOn this summer please remember to always drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFFThe Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include the world's number-one selling Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, the top-selling line of flavors in North America, the Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions line, and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer, Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Ice Smash.

From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on having something for everyone.

The Smirnoff brand traces its vodka heritage back to 19th century Russia and is now enjoyed in over 130 countries worldwide.

Visit www.smirnoff.com for more information, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook. Please drink responsibly.

About Diageo North AmericaDiageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) - Get Report and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole AnastasiDIAGEO nicole.anastasi@2bsquaredcommunications.com 704-796-9992

SmirnoffTAYLOR Smirnoff@taylorstrategy.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-a-flavor-vacation-to-pink-lemonade-paradise-smirnoff-wants-you-to-getyourpinkon-with-new-smirnoff-pink-lemonade-301318880.html

SOURCE Smirnoff

TheStreet

TheStreet

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
#Pink Lemonade#Crushed Ice#Food Drink#Beverages#Smirnoff Youtube#Smirnoff Seltzer Pink#Smirnoff Ice#Pinterest
