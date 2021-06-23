Cancel
Confluent Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

By Business Wire
 7 days ago

Confluent, Inc., the platform for data in motion, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CFLT" on June 24, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as additional book-running managers. Cowen, D.A. Davidson & Co., JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Piper Sandler are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at 866-718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion - designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005957/en/

BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

MIAMI, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of units have partially exercised their over-allotment option, resulting in the issuance of an additional 329,980 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit. After giving effect to the exercise of the option, an aggregate of 5,829,980 units have been issued in the initial public offering at an aggregate offering price of $58,299,800.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Steven Pantelick Sells 25,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Businessfirstwordpharma.com

Graphite Bio Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share on June 29, 2021. In addition, on June 29, 2021, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase 2,100,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering of the additional shares is expected to occur on July 2, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for Dan Loeb-Backed SentinelOne (S) Opens 31% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for cybersecurity firm SentinelOne (NYSE: S) opened for trading at $46 after pricing 35,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

LendInvest Expected to Raise £300 Million in Initial Public Offering

Leading property finance platform LendInvest is expected to raise £300 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming days. LendInvest is a profitable Fintech that has engendered a solid niche in providing short-term financing for UK property. There have been rumblings for years now that LendInvest was considering an IPO. In 2019, it was reported that LendInvest was lining up investment banks for a public offering raising £500 million. That prediction did not come to pass for whatever reasons but clearly, a public offering was in the cards at some point in the future. During the past weekend, SkyNews reported that LendInvest will float its shares on an exchange at some point this week.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Graphite Bio (GRPH) IPO Opens 30% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) opened for trading at $22.10 after pricing 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and...
Stockstickerreport.com

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 8,541 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Qorvo worth $37,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Small BusinessStreetInsider.com

LegalZoom.com (LZ) IPO Opens 31% Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) opened for trading at $36.75 after pricing 19,121,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $28.00 per share. J.P. Morgan Securities...
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Stifel Nicolaus Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $337.00

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $300.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,599,934 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstickerreport.com

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 3,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Graco Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Graco Inc. (GGG) - Get Reportannounced today that it will release its Second Quarter 2021 earnings after the New York Stock Exchange closes Wednesday, July 21, 2021. A full text copy of the earnings announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.graco.com. Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Elastic Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of $575 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

Elastic N.V. ("Elastic" or the "Company") (ESTC) - Get Report announced today that it has priced its offering of $575 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") that is exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased by $75 million from the previously announced offering size. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, investments and working capital. In addition, from time to time in the past the Company has considered, and continues to consider, acquisitions and strategic transactions, and also may use the net proceeds of the offering for such purposes.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Spotify Technology S.A. To Announce Financial Results For Second Quarter 2021

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) - Get Report will post its second quarter 2021 financial results and letter to shareholders on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 before market open. The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ221.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Cybersecurity Firm SentinelOne Starts Trading On NYSE

Autonomous cybersecurity startup SentinelOne started trading at $46 per share on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday (June 30), some 30 percent higher than its original public offering price of $35 each, according to a company blog post and CNBC. The company began trading under the ticker S...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.74.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of Offering Of Common Stock

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,100,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $48.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $150.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Zentalis. All of the common stock is being offered by Zentalis. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Zentalis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 465,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.