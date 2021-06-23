How to make memorial contributions for slain Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley

Gordon Beesley never should have been in a band, The Railbenders frontman Jim Dalton once said. “He’s just too good for this crazy world.”. But Beesley was in a band – several of them, in fact, before finding his true calling as an Arvada police officer in 2002. Beesley was killed in the line of duty on Monday, leaving longtime members of the Denver local music scene and hundreds of their fans numb.