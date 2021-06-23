How to make memorial contributions for slain Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley
Memorial donations for Officer Gordon Beesley, the Arvada policeman who was shot dead Monday, can be made to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Beesley, a 19-year veteran of the Arvada department, was killed in the line of duty Monday in Olde Town. Beesley served as a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School, police said, but was working in the patrol division while school is out for the summer.www.burlington-record.com