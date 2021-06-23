Cancel
Charities

How to make memorial contributions for slain Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley

By Kieran Nicholson
burlington-record.com
 8 days ago

Memorial donations for Officer Gordon Beesley, the Arvada policeman who was shot dead Monday, can be made to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Beesley, a 19-year veteran of the Arvada department, was killed in the line of duty Monday in Olde Town. Beesley served as a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School, police said, but was working in the patrol division while school is out for the summer.

www.burlington-record.com
Colorado State
Jared Polis
#Veteran#Charity#Arvadapolice#Oberon Middle School
Related
Colorado StateABQJournal

Police chief: Slain Colorado officer was ambushed

DENVER — A police officer who was one of three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver shopping district was ambushed by a suspect who expressed hatred toward police, authorities said Tuesday. Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley “was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and...
Arvada, COGazette

3 dead, including police officer, in Arvada shooting

Three people, including an Arvada Police Department officer, have died after a shooting in Olde Town on Monday afternoon, police said. Arvada Deputy Chief Ed Brady said a gunman fatally shot the male officer before being shot and killed himself. A bystander was also taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Colorado Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

A Colorado police officer was killed in a shooting in the city of Arvada

Three people are dead, including a police officer, after a shooting in Arvada, Colorado, on Monday. A bystander and the suspect were also killed, officials said. The officer, Gordon Beesley, was a 19-year veteran of the police department, Arvada police Det. David Snelling told CNN. Earlier, Arvada Deputy Chief Ed...
Arvada, COGazette

Community mourns slain Arvada officer

ARVADA — Arvada Police Department Officer Gordon Beesley shined, and roamed the hallways of Oberon with a “large and energetic presence,” said the assistant principal, remembering the school resource officer who was killed in Olde Town Square on Monday. Students, staff, strangers pay respects to slain Arvada police officer Gordon...
Arvada, COcolorado.gov

Gov. Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Officer Gordon Beesley

DENVER - Governor Jared Polis today ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in honor of Gordon Beesley, a veteran of the Arvada Police Department who was killed in the line of duty. A private ceremony for...
Arvada, COGazette

Slain Arvada policeman Gordon Beesley was calm presence on chaotic Denver music scene

Gordon Beesley never should have been in a band, The Railbenders frontman Jim Dalton once said. “He’s just too good for this crazy world.”. But Beesley was in a band – several of them, in fact, before finding his true calling as an Arvada police officer in 2002. Beesley was killed in the line of duty on Monday, leaving longtime members of the Denver local music scene and hundreds of their fans numb.
Colorado StateBlueridgenow.com

'Hero' John Hurley, Officer Gordon Beesley victims of shooting spree in Arvada, Colorado

John Hurley is a "true hero" whose actions during a Colorado shooting spree this week probably saved other people's lives while sacrificing his own, Arvada police say. Police Chief Link Strate provided few details of Hurley's involvement with the shooting Monday in the suburban Denver city's historic Old Town district. Officer Gordon Beesley was fatally shot; the gunman also died.
Arvada, COPosted by
9NEWS

Arvada police confirm good Samaritan was shot by officer

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) confirmed in a release Friday reports that Johnny Hurley, the good Samaritan killed in a shooting in Olde Town Monday, was killed by an officer as Hurley held suspect Ronald Troyke's gun. The release outlines the following sequence of events:. 12:49pm –...
Arvada, COGazette

Arvada shooting suspect identified; slain officer was ambushed

In a scene that seemed eerily familiar enough to produce goosebumps, Arvada police posted an "end of watch" dated June 21, 2021, on its Twitter account Tuesday for one of their own, and hundreds of people walked, rode bicycles and drove to a growing memorial for Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley to leave a keepsake, say a prayer and hug each other.