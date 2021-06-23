Cancel
Thompson Machinery Expands Product Line With Metso

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Machinery is excited to announce a new dealer agreement with Metso for its mobile and stationary crushing and screening products. As the exclusive Cat dealer in Middle and West Tennessee, and North Mississippi, the Metso product line fits seamlessly within Thompson's equipment offering to support its construction, recycling, and roadbuilding customers.

"We pride ourselves in supporting our customers," states George McClary, Product Support Manager at Thompson. "The Metso product line is powered by Cat diesel engines, positioning Thompson as a one-stop-shop for parts and service needs. Keeping our customers running and getting the job done on time is our top priority."

To support the new Metso product line, Thompson welcomes Doug Sites, Specialty Products Manager to the sales team. With 17 years of industry experience in the crushing and screening market, Doug offers valuable knowledge and expertise to local customers. "Metso's mobile crushing and screening products are ideal for contractors due to their high performance and mobility," explains Doug. "We are excited to take a wide range of Metso products to market, including mobile, portable, and stationary crushing, screening, and conveying solutions."

In addition to sales and support, Thompson will offer select Metso products within its rental fleet. Metso equipment purchase options at Thompson will include sale, lease, and rent-to-own agreements. Learn more by visiting www.TMCat.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thompson-machinery-expands-product-line-with-metso-301318899.html

SOURCE Thompson Machinery

