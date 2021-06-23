H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural And Art Museum Donates To Help The Community

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19 th, 2021, the Museum donated funds to Covina Police Department to help enhance their internal facilities and funded the Parents' Place Family Resource and Empowerment Center in support of their work in providing aids and resources to families. Numerous local deputies and distinguished members of the communities attended the donation ceremony at the H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum. The guests included Covina Mayor Jorge A. Marquez, South Pasadena Mayor Pro Tem Michael Cacciotti, San Gabriel Mayor Chin Ho Liao, West Covina Council Member Tony Wu, Walnut Council Member Dr. Allen Wu, Chief of Covina Police Department David Povero, Former Mayor of City of Walnut Mary Su, senior editor for Beijing-based Vision magazine Qianqian Xing, and Executive Director Elena Sanchez and representatives of the Parents Place Family Resource and Empowerment Center.

In addition, to cultivate outstanding people for the society, from this year on, the Museum will establish a scholarship program for prominent, art-talented high school seniors from low-income households in the LA County, with the intent of helping them continue their education and realize their maximum potentials.

When the nation struggled with the face mask shortage at the peak of the dreadful pandemic last year, the Museum managed to procure and donate 50,000 medical masks to Covina Police Department, the First-line workers of the City Government and the Emanate Health Foundation to help protect the frontliners to perform their daily jobs and protect others.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hhdcb3cam/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hhdcb3cam

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hh-dorje-chang-buddha-iii-cultural-and-art-museum-donates-to-help-the-community-301318886.html

SOURCE H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum