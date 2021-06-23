Suspects charged after 8-year-old boy shot in head

File photo

Two suspects have been arrested after a weekend shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy in Meridian, police say.

Police arrested Cordeyair Brown, 25, and Damontae Rush, 23 in connection with the shooting that occurred at 5 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of 25th Ave, said MPD Police Chief Chris Read.

The child, Lazarus Mathis, was shot in the head and is recovering after being released from the hospital on Tuesday, the chief said.

“He’s doing well,” Read said.

The shooting occurred after two women got into a physical altercation with two other women at a nightclub Friday night, Read said.

The altercation broke up, and one of the woman notified her son and his friends, police say. As a form of retaliation, they shot at a house 5 a.m. Saturday morning, Read said. Mathis was in the house and was shot.

Read said the house belongs to a woman who police believe was at the club Friday night, but who was not involved in the altercation.

The next day, Sunday, one of the woman involved in the nightclub altercation was at a gas station, and the two men shot at her car. No one was injured in that incident.

Read said that Brown was arrested Monday and charged with shooting into a vehicle, shooting into a dwelling, three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and possession of a stolen firearm.

Rush was arrested Tuesday and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, shooting into a vehicle and shooting into a dwelling, according to police.

Read said there will be additional charges in the case, and he also expects to charge more suspects in the shooting.