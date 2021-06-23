Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Suspects charged after 8-year-old boy shot in head

By Anne Snabes asnabes@themeridianstar.com
Posted by 
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 6 days ago
File photo

Two suspects have been arrested after a weekend shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy in Meridian, police say.

Police arrested Cordeyair Brown, 25, and Damontae Rush, 23 in connection with the shooting that occurred at 5 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of 25th Ave, said MPD Police Chief Chris Read.

The child, Lazarus Mathis, was shot in the head and is recovering after being released from the hospital on Tuesday, the chief said.

“He’s doing well,” Read said.

The shooting occurred after two women got into a physical altercation with two other women at a nightclub Friday night, Read said.

The altercation broke up, and one of the woman notified her son and his friends, police say. As a form of retaliation, they shot at a house 5 a.m. Saturday morning, Read said. Mathis was in the house and was shot.

Read said the house belongs to a woman who police believe was at the club Friday night, but who was not involved in the altercation.

The next day, Sunday, one of the woman involved in the nightclub altercation was at a gas station, and the two men shot at her car. No one was injured in that incident.

Read said that Brown was arrested Monday and charged with shooting into a vehicle, shooting into a dwelling, three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and possession of a stolen firearm.

Rush was arrested Tuesday and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, shooting into a vehicle and shooting into a dwelling, according to police.

Read said there will be additional charges in the case, and he also expects to charge more suspects in the shooting.

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
1K+
Followers
75
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Meridian Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Read
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Phylicia Rashad celebrates Bill Cosby's sentence being overturned

(CNN) — Phylicia Rashad has long been one of Bill Cosby's staunchest supporters and on Wednesday she shared her reaction to his sentence being overturned. "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" Rashad tweeted, along with a photo of Cosby. Cosby was released from...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds

Former President Trump 's inner circle and legal experts are bracing for the political and legal fallout of charges being filed against his company as soon as Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported New York prosecutors are expected to charge the Trump Organization, as well chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. The charges stem from multi-year investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office as well as the New York attorney general's office into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Kim Jong Un berates North Korea's top officials over 'great crisis' in COVID response

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has berated his country's top officials for creating a "great crisis" through failures in coronavirus prevention, according to state media. The secretive state's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim had used a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to criticize senior officials for supposed incompetence, irresponsibility and passiveness in planning and executing anti-covid measures.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
CyclingPosted by
CBS News

Woman who caused Tour de France crash in custody

A cycling fan who caused a huge pileup on the opening day of the Tour de France on Saturday has handed herself in to police in Brittany. The woman leaned out into the road in front of the lead pack, holding up a homemade banner for the TV cameras and not looking out for the riders.