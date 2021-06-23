Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Celanese Acquires POM Technology And Sales Agreements From Grupa Azoty

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Celanese Corporation (CE) - Get Report, a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that it has acquired certain technology relating to the production of polyacetal (POM) products from Grupa Azoty S.A. of Tarnow, Poland, after its decision to discontinue its POM manufacturing.

Celanese will take over all existing Tarnoform® contracts in order to serve Azoty's customers. However, with the exception of certain equipment transferred in connection with the intellectual property transfer, this transaction does not include any of Azoty's employees, tangible assets, manufacturing facilities or sales offices.

"This transaction will enable Celanese to serve Azoty's customers with Celanese assets, thereby allowing for an incremental volume opportunity for Celanese as well as access to a POM customer base and a proven POM technology in Tarnoform®," said Tom Kelly, Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials, Celanese. "Our Engineered Materials business is a critical growth engine for Celanese, and we continue to take the strategic steps needed, such as this customer and product acquisition, to fuel the ongoing success of the business," concluded Kelly.

The transaction is expected to close in early July 2021.

About Grupa Azoty

The Grupa Azoty Group is the undisputed leader of the fertilizer market domestically and a key player in the fertilizer and chemical industry in Europe. It is the second largest EU-based manufacturer of nitrogen and compound fertilizers, also enjoying a strong position on the markets of melamine, caprolactam, polyamide, oxo alcohols, plasticizers and titanium white.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include information concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words "outlook," "forecast," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005907/en/

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
706
Followers
27K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pom#European Union#Grupa Azoty S A#Engineered Materials#The Grupa#Eu#The Celanese Foundation#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Poland
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

Turntide Technologies Acquires Electric Vehicle Component Developer AVID Technology

Acquisition helps Turntide decarbonize the transportation sector and offers a high-performance alternative to the use of rare earth magnets in electric vehicles. Turntide Technologies the company responsible for the Smart Motor System announced the acquisition of UK-based AVID Technology Limited (“AVID”), a cleantech engineering firm that designs and manufactures electrified powertrain components and systems for heavy-duty and high-performance electric (EV) and hybrid vehicles (HEV).
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

DELIC Labs Announces Partnership Agreement with Agilent Technologies

Co-Marketing Partnership to Expand Reach of Both Companies in the Cannabis and Analytics Space. VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Delic Corp ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform today announced that its subsidiary, DELIC Labs, has entered into a partnership agreement with Agilent, a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Under the agreement, Agilent will refer its clients interested in cannabis and hemp analytics and new product development to DELIC Labs and in turn, DELIC Labs will recommend Agilent analytical equipment to its clients looking to purchase new systems. Both companies will participate in sales and marketing initiatives, referrals and instrument training.
rubbernews.com

Celanese buying Santoprene unit from ExxonMobil

Celanese Corp. is acquiring the Santoprene-brand thermoplastic vulcanizate business of ExxonMobil Corp. for $1.15 billion. The acquisition includes "a comprehensive TPV product portfolio, along with intellectual property, production and commercial assets and a world-class organization," officials with Celanese in Dallas said in a June 30 news release. "With the acquisition...
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

A New Database For Electric Car Sales, Models And Technologies From IDTechEx

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric car market has grown rapidly over the past 5 years, with 2020's global sales of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) being 5.5 times larger than in 2015. In fact, 2020's sales were 44% higher than that of 2019 despite the impact of COVID-related shutdowns on the automotive industry. Within this growing market, several trends can be seen when looking at batteries and traction motors. Higher Nickel cathodes are becoming more common, battery capacities are increasing, and energy density too.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Asynchronous Motor Market To Grow By $ 6.58 Bn From Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

The asynchronous motor market is poised to grow by USD 6.58 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Asynchronous Motor Market Analysis Report by End-user (Industrial, Automotive, Residential, and Commercial), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ascensus Expands Employee Benefits Administration And Compliance Capabilities With Agreement To Acquire UnifyHR

DRESHER, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise help millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—has entered into an agreement to acquire UnifyHR, a third-party administrator that provides employee benefits administration and compliance solutions including Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) administration, and eligibility verification services. It will immediately become part of Ascensus' Health & Benefits line of business.
BusinessPosted by
Green Industry Pros

Aspire Inks Agreement to be Acquired by ServiceTitan

Aspire Software has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by ServiceTitan. The deal would represent ServiceTitan's largest acquisition to date and its second acquisition in the last twelve months, following the company's acquisition of ServicePro, the software provider for the pest, lawn and arbor industries.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

The Tile Shop Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Revenues

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the "Company"), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that it expects to report net sales of approximately $95 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which represents a new quarterly sales record.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

STMicroelectronics Announces Launch Of Share Buy-back Program

STMicroelectronics Announces Launch of Share Buy-back Program. AMSTERDAM - July 1, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the launch of a share buy-back program of up to $1,040 million to be executed within a 3-year period (subject to shareholder and other approvals from time to time) following the publication of this press release. The share buy-back program will be carried out in accordance with the authorisation of the Supervisory Board and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Billtrust Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTRS Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: BTRS) ("Billtrust"), a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce, today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering of 9,000,000 shares of the Company's Class 1 common stock at a public offering price of $12.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, are expected to be $110,250,000. All of the Class 1 common stock is being offered by existing shareholders and Billtrust will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. Certain selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 1,350,000 additional shares of the Company's Class 1 common stock on the same terms and conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Agrees to Sell Oxford Global Resources for $525M; Revises Guidance Upwards

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors, today announced the following transactions: 1) entered into a definitive purchase agreement to sell its Oxford Global Resources (“Oxford”) business unit to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm, and 2) acquired the Infor business unit of Avaap (“Infor Business Unit”), a modern enterprise solutions integrator with deep domain expertise in healthcare and manufacturing across the U.S. and Europe. The Company also increased its financial estimates for the second quarter of 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

EverCommerce Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

DENVER, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. ("EverCommerce"), a leading service commerce platform, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,117,648 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on July 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol "EVCM." The initial public offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Aker Solutions And AF Gruppen Join Forces To Create A Leading Global Offshore Decommissioning And Recycling Company

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aker Solutions and AF Gruppen have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to merge the two companies' existing offshore decommissioning operations into a 50/50 owned company with the goal of creating a leading global player for environmentally friendly recycling of offshore assets. By establishing a pure, focused player dedicated to unleashing global decom potential, the parties will make a significant contribution towards a sustainable, green transition of the offshore sector.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DHI Group, Inc. Completes Spinoff Of EFinancialCareers And Guides To A Return To Total Revenue Growth In Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) - Get Report ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has transferred majority ownership of its eFinancialCareers business (eFC), the world's leading financial services career site, to eFC's management team. DHI will retain a 40% equity interest in eFC and have board representation.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hungary's Magyar Telekom Selects Amdocs To Modernize Its Business Support Systems

ST. LOUIS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been chosen by Magyar Telekom, Hungary's leading telecommunications service provider, to support its Future of Billing program by migrating the company's mobile postpaid business onto the Amdocs' modernized platform, providing Magyar Telekom with a fully convergent postpaid business. As part of the deal, Amdocs will empower Magyar Telekom by streamlining and digitizing its IT systems, strengthening its position as a flexible and agile communications provider in the Hungarian market.
Boulder, COmogreenway.com

Schwazze signs definitive agreement to acquire Drift

Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (“Schwazze” or the “Company”), announced signed definitive documents to acquire the assets of BG3 Investments, LLC dba Drift which consists of two marijuana retail stores located in Boulder, Colorado. This purchase continues Schwazze’s expansion and growth plans in Colorado adding to the Company’s current dispensary footprint, with nine dispensaries acquired year to date, bringing the total number of dispensaries to nineteen. As part of the purchase, Schwazze will also acquire the assets of Black Box Licensing, LLC, which contains certain intellectual property.
BusinessRepublic

Cummins to acquire 50% equity in fuel technology company

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. and Rush Enterprises, Inc. today announced that they have signed a letter of intent for Cummins to acquire a 50% equity interest in Momentum Fuel Technologies from Rush Enterprises. The proposed transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to completion of customary pre-closing...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Clean Harbors Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Used Motor Oil Collection And Re-Refining Assets From Vertex Energy

Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors") (CLH) - Get Report, the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Vertex Energy, Inc. ("Vertex") (VTNR) - Get Report to acquire certain assets related to Vertex's used motor oil collection and re-refinery business in an all-cash transaction for $140 million, subject to working capital and other adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to approval by U.S. regulators and Vertex shareholders, and other customary closing conditions.