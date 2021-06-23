Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Government Of Canada Invests Nearly $208,000 To Bring High-speed Internet To Biigtigong Nishnaabeg

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

145 Indigenous households in Ontario to benefit from increased connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on our connections. Now more than ever, Canadians across the country need access to reliable high-speed Internet as many of us are working, learning, and staying in touch with friends and family from home. Right now, too many Canadians living in rural and remote communities lack access to high-speed Internet. Through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get Canadians connected to the high-speed Internet they need.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, highlighted nearly $208,000 in federal funding to bring high-speed Internet to 145 underserved households in Biigtigong Nishnaabeg (Ojibways of the Pic River First Nation). Pic River Development Corporation is investing an additional $38,000 in this project.

This federal funding is part of the over $9.5 million investment in 11 projects, 10 of which are Indigenous led, announced by Minister Monsef earlier today. These projects will bring high-speed Internet to rural residents and Indigenous communities in Ontario, connecting 6,124 underserved households, almost half of which (2,953) are Indigenous households.

The Universal Broadband Fund was launched in November 2020. Projects funded under the now $2.75-billion UBF, as well as through other public and private investments, will help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

This project builds on the progress the Government of Canada has already made to improve critical infrastructure in Ontario. Since 2015, the federal government has invested more than $2.85 billion in over 4,060 infrastructure projects in Ontario communities with a population of fewer than 100,000 people. These investments mean 452 km of new or upgraded roads that are making our communities safer; more than 938 projects to provide residents with cleaner, more sustainable sources of drinking water; and more than 5,427 additional housing units built in rural communities, helping ensure all Ontarians have a safe place to call home.

Quotes

"High-speed Internet is essential for Northern Ontario. It connects us to work, school and each other. Today's investment will provide reliable access to 145 underserved households in Biigtigong Nishnaabeg. This project is part of our commitment of over $9.5 million for 11 connectivity projects in Ontario that will connect over 6,100 households in rural and Indigenous communities to better, more reliable Internet."- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North

"Pic River Development Corporation is locally run and has been providing Internet service to over 150 homes in Biigtigong Nishnaabeg. We are proud to have run the business successfully for over 20 years and we have invested many times in keeping up with modern technology, but we operate on tight margins and competing with urban centres presents many challenges. After attending some Canadian Cable Systems Alliance conferences, we realized that we were not alone and that others shared the same struggles. We recognize the importance of the Universal Broadband Fund, and we are honoured to have our project selected. On behalf of PRDC and our community, we thank all those who believe in us. Our project will increase opportunity and quality of life in our community, and the funds will also support many Canadian businesses."- Bonnie Goodchild, General Manager, Pic River Development Corporation

Quick facts

  • Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.
  • The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75-billion investment designed to help connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet. Applications to the UBF were accepted until March 15, 2021, and are now being evaluated.
  • The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. The suite includes the Connect to Innovate program, which is expected to connect nearly 400,000 households by 2023, and the recently announced $2-billion broadband initiative from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.
  • Thanks to recent federal and provincial investments, Highway 16 in British Columbia, also known as the Highway of Tears, will soon have cellular coverage along the entire route.
  • The government's $585-million investment under the Connect to Innovate program will connect over 975 communities, 190 of which are Indigenous.

Associated links

  • News release: Government of Canada invests over $9.5 million to bring high-speed Internet to 6,124 homes in rural and Indigenous communities in Ontario (June 23, 2021)

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
703
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maryam Monsef
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Speed Internet#Indigenous#Cnw#Canadians#Ubf#The Government Of Canada#Parliament#Ontarians#Minister Of Health#Prdc#Connectivity Strategy#Highway 16
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Housing
Related
Internetmidnorthmonitor.com

High-speed internet coming to five Nipissing First Nation communities

Several under-served communities in Nipissing First Nation will benefit from a high-speed internet project announced Thursday. Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced the launch of the project that will see Nipissing First Nation partner with Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks and internet service provider Leepfrog Telecom to address the needs of residents for reliable internet.
Internet22 WSBT

Project will bring high-speed internet to more Plymouth households

High-speed internet will be available to more Plymouth households. A groundbreaking was held today outside Webster Elementary. The need for Internet became even more clear during the pandemic. Celebrating the start of something new and faster, Bill Haughee says they first brought fiber optics to the school district. “Obviously with...
AmericasBusiness Insider

Government of Canada invests in partnerships to support freshwater habitat research

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Freshwater habitats include the numerous lakes, rivers, streams and waterways that are part of Canada's diverse aquatic ecosystem. These versatile habitats and species that call them home have been affected by human activity and environmental changes. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting research that will study and inform us on how we can sustainably protect freshwater habitats for all Canadians.
PoliticsBusiness Insider

Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador investing over $50 million in support of 26 public infrastructure projects across the province

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. As the country and the province begin to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, both governments know how important investments in critical infrastructure are as we build back better.
Agriculturemobilesyrup.com

Municipality-led project to bring high-speed internet to over 60,000 homes in Ontario

Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) has awarded contracts for 95 projects in southwestern Ontario. SWIFT is a non-profit municipality-led regional broadband project that is delivered in partnership with the government of Ontario and Canada. This project includes $268 million in investments to bring high-speed internet access to households and businesses...
Florida StateNews4Jax.com

Cammack aims to bring high-speed internet to rural Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida congresswoman is introducing legislation that would bring internet access to rural parts of Northeast Florida in an effort to address an inequality affecting tens of thousands of local residents. The legislation backed by U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Florida, is known as the Gigabit Opportunity Act....
Internetmobilesyrup.com

UBF, Bell to bring high-speed internet to Powassan and Hornell Heights, Ontario

The Canadian government announced funding through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) to help Bell bring high-speed internet to rural residents in Powassan and Hornell Heights, Ontario. Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, announced the funding on behalf of Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef. The government will provide $1.6...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Why Are US Mobile Internet Speeds So Slow Compared to Other Countries?

Alongside being one of the wealthiest nations in the world, the US is also home to some of the planet’s biggest technology companies. Yet, despite this, customers throughout the country suffer from poor mobile internet speeds compared to other developed countries. Time and time again, research has shown that mobile...
Agriculturesaskatchewan.ca

Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest in Pulse Starch Research

Today, Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit announced $2.5 million in funding for research led by the University of Saskatchewan into new opportunities for starches from pulse crops. "With Prairie farmers producing such a large percentage of Canada's pulse crop, the opportunities...
InternetBusiness Insider

$127.72 million to bring high-speed Internet access to nearly 13,300 households in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regions by September 2022

QUÉBEC, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a total investment of $127.72 million made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 13,300 households in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regions will have access to Vidéotron high-speed Internet services by September 2022. The announcement was made today by the Honourable Diane...
U.S. Politics895thelake.ca

Feds Invest In Regional High Speed Internet

The Federal Government says it’s giving the Kenora District Services Board almost $5 million. Henry Wall is the Chief Administrative Officer and says the money will be used to connect over 4,200 homes in the area with high-speed internet. “This is going to happen very fast,” says Wall, “the time...
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

The Governments Of Canada And Quebec Invest In The Future Of The St. Lawrence

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are determined to protect the St. Lawrence River through joint scientific research, conservation, restoration, and collaborative projects, with the support of their partners. From a desire to continue this collaboration, which has existed for more than thirty years, the governments have jointly committed to making the St. Lawrence a healthy and sustainable environment for future generations.
AmericasBusiness Insider

Government of Canada announces reappointments to Canada Industrial Relations Board

GATINEAU, QC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to serve the best interests of Canadians on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country. Today, the Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, announced the reappointments of employee members Lisa...
Farmington Hills, MIMackinac Center for Public Policy

An Intriguing Proposal For High-Speed Internet in Metro Detroit

For the past few years, Farmington and Farmington Hills have explored ways to expand broadband internet services in their cities. Unfortunately, much of this conversation has centered on starting a government-owned network. Cities do not have a good track record of running financially viable networks, especially those in areas with existing providers.
Internet895thelake.ca

High Speed Internet Coming To Underservice Parts Of Kenora

Residents in the north part of the city should soon see better internet service. Camp Communications will be working on a high-speed service later this summer. Mayor Dan Reynard says residents around four lakes, Snarr, Austin, Black Sturgeon, and Grassy will receive the new service. “This project, even though it’s...
Internetdiscovermoosejaw.com

APAS Welcomes SaskTel Investments To Rural Internet

SaskTel announced last week that it will be expanding its fibre optic broadband service in rural Saskatchewan. SaskTel is investing another $50 million in its Rural Fibre Initiative, which will expand its fibre optic broadband service to another 24 more rural Saskatchewan communities by the end of 2023. The Rural...
Ohio StateNPR

Ohio Budget Measure Aims To Curtail Some High-Speed Internet Access

We've come to rely on high-speed Internet for everything from online learning to streaming movies and running a business. In Ohio, some lawmakers are trying to prevent cities from securing faster broadband access for their residents. From Ideastream Public Media, Taylor Haggerty reports. TAYLOR HAGGERTY, BYLINE: When the town of...
Denver, COhospitalitynet.org

Cloud5 Communications Delivers High-Speed Internet Services For Element Denver International Airport

Chicago, IL. - Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions for the world’s top hotel brands and management companies, recently completed the installation of their high speed internet access (HSIA) solution at Marriott’s Element Denver International Airport by Westin in Colorado. The advanced HSIA network by Cloud5 ensures that the property provides the highest level of connectivity for guest satisfaction and meets Marriott’s latest Global Property Network Standards (GPNS) for Internet.