Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

On June 23, 2021, BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) - Get Report declared a distribution of $0.050 per share of common stock, payable on July 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2021. The ex-dividend date is July 7, 2021. The previous distribution declared in May was $0.050 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to pay most, but likely not all, of its net income to common shareholders in monthly income dividends. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the Fund's policy to declare distributions monthly may be subject to change, including by the Board of Directors.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2021. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - Get Report. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005947/en/

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
706
Followers
27K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Fund#Closed End Fund#Distributions#Net Income#The Board Of Directors#Bk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 370.9% in June

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, an increase of 370.9% from the May 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New Investment in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketsBusiness Insider

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Required Notice to Shareholders - Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC (the "Adviser") and subadvised by Wellington Management Company LLP (the "Subadviser"), announced today sources of its quarterly distribution of $0.2900 per share paid to all shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021, pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan. This press release is issued as required by an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Ensysce Biosciences To Commence Trading On The OTC On July 1, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (OTC: LACQ, LACQW) today announced that, in connection with the closing of its previously announced merger with Leisure Acquisition Corp. ("LACQ"), the combined company, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., will commence trading its common stock and warrants under the ticker symbols "LACQ" and "LACQW," respectively, on the OTC Market on July 1, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Corsair Partnering Corporation Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Corsair Partnering Corporation (the "Company"), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Corsair Capital, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CORS.U" beginning on July 1, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "CORS" and "CORS WS," respectively. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Realty Income Announces Pricing Of Upsized 8.0 Million Share Common Stock Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company ®, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of the company's common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $519 million. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021. The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JC Data Solutions Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement

DALLAS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: JCDS) today announced that its shareholders have voted to approve the proposed merger with a subsidiary of TerraData.ai. Approval of the merger required the affirmative vote of holders of a majority of JCDS's outstanding shares entitled to vote. Approximately...
Watertown, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Kymera Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Common Stock

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 4,755,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $47.00 per share. All shares are being offered by Kymera. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $223.5 million. In addition, Kymera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 713,250 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Riverview Financial Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Riverview Financial Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - RIVE

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Riverview Financial Corporation (RIVE) - Get Report to Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is fair to Riverview shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Riverview common stock will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn common stock for each share of Riverview common stock they own.
Trafficmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $29.89

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

STMicroelectronics Announces Launch Of Share Buy-back Program

STMicroelectronics Announces Launch of Share Buy-back Program. AMSTERDAM - July 1, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the launch of a share buy-back program of up to $1,040 million to be executed within a 3-year period (subject to shareholder and other approvals from time to time) following the publication of this press release. The share buy-back program will be carried out in accordance with the authorisation of the Supervisory Board and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 130.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,579 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,506 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin volatility still a concern for CEO of BNY Mellon subsidiary

Despite BNY Mellon’s entrance into Bitcoin (BTC), the CEO of one of the company’s asset management units is still sceptical about major risks associated with the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Francesca Fornasari, head of currency solutions at BNY Mellon’s subsidiary Insight Investment, believes that Bitcoin may not be suitable for most...