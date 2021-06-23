Cancel
Worldwide Pain Management Drugs Industry To 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer And Allergen Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pain Management Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pain management drugs market reached a value of US$ 74 Billion in 2020. Pain management drugs perform pharmacological actions on pain receptors and work against discomfort-causing symptoms. These medications provide relief from the distressing feeling caused due to various health issues, such as osteoarthritis, chronic arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, multiple sclerosis and cancer, by acting through different physiological functions. In recent years, medical advancements have led to the introduction of novel combinations and newer drug delivery techniques that provide improved pain management.One of the key factors driving the global market is the rising geriatric population across the globe. In 2018, the population of people aged 60 years and above was around 991 million. This population is projected to reach 1.18 billion by 2024. With the prevalence of chronic pain being significantly higher in older adults, the demand for pain management drugs is escalating across the globe. Furthermore, a rise in the number of hospitalization cases and a huge demand-supply gap for effective neuropathic pain management drugs have led to the emergence of innovative and advanced therapies and medicines.

Moreover, the leading pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to develop analgesics or painkillers that are safer, more effective, economically viable and easier to administer. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure, improving R&D, increasing consumer awareness, and significant government support for improving healthcare services, are driving the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pain management drugs market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the pain management drugs companies being Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Endo International plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Allergen Inc., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Purdue Pharma L.P, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global pain management drugs market size in 2020?2. What are the key global pain management drugs market drivers?3. Who are the leading pain management drug manufacturers?4. What is the pain management drugs market breakup by distribution channel?5. How will the global pain management drugs market perform over the next five years (2021-2026)?6. What is the leading drug class in the global pain management drugs market?7. What is the major indication in the global pain management drugs market?8. What are the major trends in the global pain management drugs market?9. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global pain management drugs market?10. What are the major regions in the global pain management drugs market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Pain Management Drugs Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Drug Class5.5 Market Breakup by Indication5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Drug Class6.1 NSAIDs6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Anesthetics6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Anticonvulsants6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Antimigraine Agents6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Antidepressants6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Opioids6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Others6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Indication7.1 Musculoskeletal Pain7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Surgical and Trauma Pain7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Cancer Pain7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Neuropathic Pain7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Migraine Pain7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Obstetrical Pain7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Fibromyalgia Pain7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast7.8 Burn Pain7.8.1 Market Trends7.8.2 Market Forecast7.9 Dental/Facial Pain7.9.1 Market Trends7.9.2 Market Forecast7.10 Pediatric Pain7.10.1 Market Trends7.10.2 Market Forecast7.11 Others7.11.1 Market Trends7.11.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Hospital Pharmacies8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Retail Pharmacies8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Online Pharmacies8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis13.1 Price Indicators13.2 Price Structure13.3 Margin Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories, Inc. 14.3.2 Pfizer, Inc.14.3.3 Eli Lilly & Company14.3.4 Endo International plc14.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG14.3.6 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.14.3.7 Merck & Co. Inc.14.3.8 Allergen Inc.14.3.9 Novartis International AG 14.3.10 Johnson & Johnson Private Limited 14.3.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 14.3.12 Purdue Pharma L.PFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8njhgg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-pain-management-drugs-industry-to-2026---featuring-abbott-laboratories-pfizer-and-allergen-among-others-301318635.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

