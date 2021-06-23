Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cryptsoft's KMIP Technology Strengthens Security In Networked Energy Services' Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solutions

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BRISBANE, Australia, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft have extended their position as the Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) vendor of choice for the smart metering sector by licensing their KMIP Client technology for use in Networked Energy Services' Advanced Metering Infrastructure solutions.

NES's award-winning Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) smart grid solution, used in nearly 40 million smart meters and other smart end devices around the world, has established a market leading position, in part due to a focus on interoperable open standards, operator flexibility, and strong security. Attune to the emerging, yet quickly strengthening demand from Distribution System Operators (DSOs) for improved, tightly integrated, yet interoperable security solutions, NES constantly reviews its security architecture as part of a process of continuous assessment against current and anticipated cyber-security threats. Cognizant that the latest security architecture invariably requires a greater number of security keys, NES engaged Cryptsoft to integrate KMIP key management technologies into their metering infrastructure.

Ongoing discussions cemented the understanding that Cryptsoft, with their focus on open standards based key management technologies including KMIP and PKCS#11, and NES with their focus on the Open Smart Grid Protocol (OSGP), were both committed to the technological and commercial benefits of solutions built with interoperable open standards. The mutual goal of the Cryptsoft-NES collaboration is to provide advanced solutions to the utilities market with leading security capability and deployment flexibility while simultaneously reducing the cost and complexity burden for the Distribution System Operators (DSO).

"Key management and security is considered a top priority for NES and our customers", said Andy Robinson, VP and CTO at NES. "Cryptsoft's technology allows us to achieve those goals for our customers and continue to deliver the most secure AMI networks in the industry".

"Smart metering vendors in all sectors, including electricity, oil, gas, and water, are focusing on making their solution's security architecture stronger and more robust using proven open standards based security technologies like KMIP.", said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager at Cryptsoft. "Within the electricity market we are seeing multiple vendors operating in the transmission and distribution grid sectors look to Cryptsoft to help provide not just the KMIP enabled end-points but increasingly the key management server capability as an integrated offering in their products.

About Cryptsoft Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company with over 25 years' experience in the cryptographic and security markets. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) and PKCS#11 software development kits (SDKs) for Servers and Clients empowers vendors to provide the secure, simplified, and vendor-agnostic interoperable enterprise key management solutions the global market is demanding. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Sponsor. www.cryptsoft.com

About Networked Energy Services Corporation Networked Energy Services Corporation ( www.networkedenergy.com) is a global smart energy leader in the worldwide transformation of the electricity grid into an energy control network, enabling utilities to provide their customers with a more efficient and reliable service, to protect their systems from current and emerging cybersecurity threats, and to offer innovative new services that enable active, intelligence use of energy. More information about NES, its products (including grid management software, distributed control nodes, and smart meters) and services can be found at www.networkedenergy.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptsofts-kmip-technology-strengthens-security-in-networked-energy-services-advanced-metering-infrastructure-solutions-301317898.html

SOURCE Cryptsoft Pty Ltd

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
704
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Management Software#Kmip Client#Pkcs#Osgp#Cryptsoft Nes#Vp#Cto#Ami#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Australia
News Break
Software
Related
Marketsihodl.com

TeraBlock Partners With Binance Cloud to Bring Industry-leading Technology, Liquidity and Security Solutions to Users

TeraBlock, a cryptocurrency trade automation exchange, is excited to announce its partnership with Binance Cloud, an infrastructure solution for customers and partners to launch digital asset exchanges leveraging Binance's industry-leading technology, security and liquidity. Binance Cloud will be handling TeraBlock's exchange technology development and maintenance, user registration, security and liquidity.This...
Marketsglobeoftech.com

Covid-19 Impact on Global Zero Trust Network Security Service Market (2021-2025) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players – ophos Group Plc, VMware Inc., Fortinet, Cyxtera Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc

The recent report titled “Global Zero Trust Network Security Service Market” and forecast to 2025 published by Reportsweb is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Zero Trust Network Security Service market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Legacy Investing Expands Data Center Connectivity With Zayo Group At T5@Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS and ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Investing, an investment and commercial real estate firm focused on technology-based properties, announced today an agreement with Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, to provide interconnection services at the T5@Minneapolis data center at 1001 Third Avenue South in downtown Minneapolis.
Cell Phonesavnetwork.com

PPDS, i3 Technologies Partner to Strengthen Classroom Technologies

The What: Strengthening its commitment to supporting the education market by bringing dedicated technologies to classrooms for enhanced teaching and learning, PPDS is entering into a partnership in North America with education software solutions specialist i3 Technologies. This strategic partnership will see PPDS’ interactive touch screen displays, including the 4K Philips T-Line (designed exclusively for education), come with access to i3LEARNHUB, i3 Technologies’ flagship cloud-based digital creation and learning platform, designed to enable teachers to bring digital content to students, stimulate collaboration and prepare them with 21st century learning skills.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kontrol Technologies Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Building Solutions Company

Acquisition Company to Provide Established Contracted Order Book, Operational Synergies and Growth Opportunities. TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp.( NEO: KNR) ( OTCQB: KNRLF) ( FSE: 1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of a leading building solutions company (the " Acquisition Company"). The Acquisition Company provides integrated installations of complex heating, cooling, ventilation and building automation systems.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Algorand Upgrade Unlocks Ease Of Blockchain Application Development To Power Future Of Finance With Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM)

New Approach to Smart Contract Developme nt Enables Growing Algorand Developer Community to Easily Create Powerful, Fast, and Cost Effective Smart Contracts & dApps. BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand continues to deliver innovation that is focused on performance, interoperability, and smart contracts to provide the technology required for organizations and developers to be successful in the new digital economy. With today's protocol release, the Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM) improves smart contract development and ensures developers have the functionality needed to create powerful dApps, while making blockchain application development more accessible to the wider developer community.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

CVEDIA Becomes First Synthetic Data Company To Solve 'Domain Gap' Problem, Deploying AI Without Data

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVEDIA, a computer vision AI solutions provider, is announcing that it has officially solved the domain adaptation gap using its proprietary synthetic data pipeline. The domain gap, a major bottleneck in AI development, is the inability for algorithms trained on synthetic data to perform as well as those trained on real data. CVEDIA is claiming a precision improvement of 170% while sustaining a gain of 160% on recall over benchmarks. Solving this problem will allow AI technologies to scale without the burdens of data collection and labeling.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

LoanDepot Names George Brady Executive Vice President And Chief Digital Officer As The Company Further Advances Technological Innovation Of The Mortgage Lending Industry

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) ("loanDepot" or the "Company"), the nonbank lending innovator that is using its proprietary mello® technology to transform the mortgage industry, today announced the appointment of George Brady as Chief Digital Officer, effective July 6th. Brady will oversee all of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lia 27 Inc. Secures Seed Funding In $1.5 Million Valuation To Develop The Future Of AI

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence company Lia 27 Inc. is happy to announce it has closed a seed round of funding from lead investor Ghost Protocol valuing the company at $1.5 Million. The funding caps off an exciting first 6 months for Lia 27 Inc. which has seen the company develop a loyal and expansive social media community since its launch out of stealth.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Siyata Mobile Receives USD $1.6 Million In First Responder Purchase Orders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW ) (" Siyata" or the " Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, today announces it has received purchase orders from various First Responder and Enterprise customers that together total USD $1.6 million. These purchase orders are for multiple Siyata devices, including the Uniden® UV350, the Company's flagship device, the Uniden® UV350 Desktop Dispatch Unit (DDU), and the Uniden® UR5 and UR7, the Company's rugged Push-To-Talk handsets.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Webinar - Achieving And Maintaining Restricted Materials Compliance

Restricted materials compliance is a continuously changing regulatory environment. OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On 14 July 2021, Claigan Environmental Inc. ( www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on their approach to achieving and maintaining restricted materials compliance for products in a continuously changing and expanding regulatory environment. The webinar will focus on how Claigan achieves, tracks, updates, and declares product restricted materials compliance in an imperfect and complex world.
SoftwareEmbedded.com

How the IoT is shaping asset management solutions

IoT solutions for asset management can be expensive or impractical to implement because of the vast area the asset needs to travel, but a reliable asset tracking solution can be built by combining cost efficient, low power and secure wireless connectivity with a standardized infrastructure. Asset tracking is one of...
Industryworldoil.com

Schlumberger and IBM announce hybrid cloud enterprise data management solution for the energy sector

LONDON and ARMONK, N.Y. — Schlumberger and IBM announced the industry’s first commercial hybrid cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform. The hybrid cloud offering is designed to expand access to customers globally—including those in locations where data residency requirements and local regulations may affect the use of global public cloud—and is engineered to reduce time for analysis and accelerate decision-making, with all workflow data available in one place.
Computersnmtribune.com

NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market Future Scope including key players AT&T, Baidu, D2 Technologies

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are AT&T, Baidu, D2 Technologies, Fujitsu, IBM, Huawei.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Centuri Group To Acquire Riggs Distler, Strengthening The Company's Position As A Leader In North American Utility Infrastructure Services

PHOENIX, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centuri Group, Inc. ("Centuri"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) - Get Report, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. and its affiliates (" Riggs Distler"). Founded in 1909, and based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Riggs Distler has extensive relationships and long-term Master Service Agreements (MSA) with nearly all of the major investor-owned electric utilities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and provides unionized installation and repair services to its utility customers.
Technologyaithority.com

SimpleCom Achieves Cradlepoint 5G For Enterprise Branch Specialization

SimpleCom to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. SimpleCom announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.
Dallas, TXnysenasdaqlive.com

EV market grows strongly as technology advances-Reliance on government support and weak infrastructure however remain strong challenges

In July 2017 Volvo announced that from the year 2019 all cars that it manufactures will be either fully electric or hybrids. Volvo would as such become the first large automobile manufacturer to so boldly embrace the electrification of cars, and yet in a fast growing market where brand names like Tesla are increasingly becoming well recognized brands, Volvo’s move does not come as a complete surprise.