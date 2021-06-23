Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

From sentimental to sensational: These 7 classical music happenings will shape summer 2021

By Ray Mark Rinaldi
burlington-record.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassical music makes a nimble return to stages across the region this summer after a painful, pandemic-induced year off. In some ways, things will be different, with venue changes and programming sure to serve as reminders of what we’ve all been through over the past 15 months. But in other ways it will be same, with the high level of premieres and performers that have come to define the world-class classical scene we are fortunate to have here.

www.burlington-record.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
Person
Renée Fleming
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Beethoven
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Opera Singer#Santa Fe Opera#Central City Opera House#Cco#Rodgers Hammerstein#Front Rangers#Centralcityopera Org#Bravo#Aspen#The Aspen Opera Theater#The New York Philharmonic#American#Cmf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
Related
Musicnwpb.org

Black Voices In Classical Music

Classical music has historically been dominated by white voices. Black composers and musicians have been silenced and barred from musical careers, with a long history of not receiving proper credit for their contributions, and even so far as being kept from being audience members for much of music history. But the future of classical music is diverse and inclusive and African American Music Appreciation Month, as well as Juneteenth, has inspired NWPB Classical to compile a list of black voices in classical music that need to be heard.
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Welcome, Summer!

Summer arrives with the solstice this Sunday, and we'll celebrate with A Summer's Tale by Josef Suk during our music this evening. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Musicclassicfm.com

Why do we call classical music ‘classical music’?

It’s not actually all Classical (big ‘C’) at all, so why has the name stuck as an umbrella term for Western instrumental, orchestral and choral music?. The Oxford Dictionary defines ‘classical music’ as “music written in a Western musical tradition, usually using an established form (for example a symphony). Classical music is generally considered to be serious and to have a lasting value.”
Boston, MAWBUR

The Return Of Live Music: 10 Classical Music Festivals To Attend This Summer

Classical-music devotees who’ve been missing the sound of live music and the camaraderie of intermissions can begin to breathe a sigh of relief as the pandemic, at least around these parts, begins to wind down. The Boston Symphony Orchestra has just announced that Symphony Hall will reopen Sept. 30 with celebrity violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter playing the new John Williams Violin Concerto No. 2 (if you can’t wait, you can attend the world premiere at Tanglewood, July 24). This summer, many plans are already in place for live concerts, mainly in the open or semi-open air. Some programs, such as all the concerts at the legendary Marlboro Music Festival, are already sold out. Here’s my list of the live events that I’m aware of so far, including some I’m especially happy to encourage you to attend. Keep on the lookout for others.
Musicklcc.org

Celebrating Juneteenth And Black Music Month With Classical Classics

We last spoke to pianist and Amplify co-host Lara Downes in March, when she announced her Rising Sun Music project, through which she would release an EP every month for as long as she could keep it up. The goal: to resurface and revivify classical works by Black artists. "It...
wshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: A Mozart "Tasting Menu"

James Galway describes the suite written for him, The Magic Flutes, as a delicious "tasting menu" of Mozart's best-loved melodies. It's our Mid-Day Mozart today. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music highlight: An Eight-Minute Vacation

You can take a relaxing eight-minute vacation during our music this morning, with Michael Torke's Blue Pacific, written while he was on vacation in Mexico. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Classical Notes: The value of live music

After attending three local concerts in two days time, I can say with some certainty that live classical music is coming back. Looking ahead to what’s in store at the summer festivals there’s even more reason for confidence. During the spring all the venues promised to follow official health and safety guidelines. This implied that the pandemic could get worse and lead to more stringent conditions. But with vaccination rates at a healthy level, those guidelines are now largely over and done with. Let’s hope it stays that way. There’s much to look forward to in this unorthodox summer season and especially in the fall when concert life should return to its vigorous stride.
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: A Quiet Moment by the River

Charles Ives said his impression, The Housatonic at Stockbridge was inspired by a quiet evening stroll along the river bank with his wife. You can enjoy it tonight. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Musica2so.com

Pictures at an Exhibition

Join internationally-renowned Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman, the UMS Choral Union and music director candidate and Ann Arbor native Jacob Joyce for a sumptuous evening of light, color and grandeur. Michigan-based composer Michael Kropf’s effervescent High Spirits begins the evening, before Robert Schumann’s Adventlied (Advent Songs), Op. 71 for soloists, chorus and orchestra takes center stage. For Schumann, the highest in musical expression is achieved through the chorus and orchestra and his Adventlied is a prime example of an intriguing blend of sacred mystery and secular mysticism. Originally composed for piano in 1874, Modest Mussorgsky’s 10-piece suite Pictures at an Exhibition received an orchestral arrangement from Maurice Ravel in 1922 and this is the version most often performed and recorded today. Depicting a wandering enthusiast taking in varied tableaux, this tribute to Mussorgsky’s close friend and influential Russian artist Viktor Hartmann concludes with a stunning sonic render of the magnificent city gates of Kiev.
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Bach's Lute Dances

Bach's Lute Suites are collections of dances that were popular at the time. You can dance along tonight as David Leisner performs one of them. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Taos News

Summer music is back!

After the year that wasn't, venues are ready to plug back in, artists are ready to take the stage and music fans are ready to let loose and get their groove back!. We weren't sure when we'd get here, but we're here. Live music has been coming back in fits and starts, but now the summer season in Taos is officially kicking off -- and better late than never -- with bad-ass East L.A. band, Los Lobos in Kit Carson Park for a free Fourth of July concert. Although the July 4th show is free of charge, reservations are required. Register for your free Los Lobos ticket at Taos.org.
Denver, COcpr.org

Where To Hear Live Classical Music This July 4th

In-person 4th of July celebrations are back! We've put together a list of places around the state to see and hear live classical music and celebrate the holiday! If you have questions about any of the events, please contact the linked organizations directly. Now grab your sparklers and let's get patriotic!
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Springtime with Botticelli

Respighi's Spring from his Botticelli Triptych is a tribute not only to the icnoic painting, but also the musical style of Vivaldi. It's part of our music this morning beginning at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
New Orleans, LAclassicfm.com

9 elegant pieces of architecture inspired by classical music

We explore the most mind-bendingly brilliant music-themed buildings and spaces around the globe. We’ve seen classical music housed in some pretty spectacular spaces – from ornate opera houses and iconic, bedomed concert halls, to sensational architectural landmarks and jaw-droppingly beautiful natural surroundings. But music, in turn, has inspired actual buildings...
Musicweta.org

New classical albums to listen to this summer!

We wrap up Season 2 of Classical Breakdown with some recommended recordings for you to explore this summer. These recently released albums feature a diverse range of composers, styles, ensembles, and even world premiere recordings. Show Notes. Randall Goosby - Roots. Rising star violinist Randall Goosby releases Roots, an exploration...
Food & DrinksPosted by
ESPN 99.1

605 Summer Classic Is Tomorrow!

Can you believe this will be the 12th annual 605 Summer Classic?. 605 Magazine puts together the 605 Summer Classic every Summer to celebrate South Dakota. This year's event is Saturday (June 19th) from 12 to 4 at Cherapa Place. There will be a bunch of South Dakota breweries there...