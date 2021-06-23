Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Sun Life Announces Offering Of Limited Recourse Capital Notes

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (SLF) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that it intends to issue in Canada $1 billion principal amount of 3.60% Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 2021-1 (Subordinated Indebtedness) (the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on June 30, 2021. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of the Company, which may include investments in subsidiaries, repayment of indebtedness and other strategic investments.

The Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.60% annually, payable semi-annually, for the initial period ending on, but excluding, 2026. Thereafter, the interest rate on the Notes will reset every five years at a rate equal to the prevailing 5-year Government of Canada Yield plus 2.604%. The Notes mature on June 30, 2081.

In connection with the issuance of the Notes, the Company will issue 1 million Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 14 (the "Series 14 Shares") to be held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada as trustee of a newly formed trust (the "Limited Recourse Trust"). In case of non-payment of interest on or principal of the Notes when due, the recourse of each noteholder will be limited to that holder's proportionate share of the Limited Recourse Trust's assets, which will consist of Series 14 Shares except in limited circumstances.

Subject to prior regulatory approval, the Company may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part on not less than 15 nor more than 60 days' prior notice by the Company, on June 30, 2026 and every five years thereafter during the period from May 31 to and including June 30, commencing in 2031, at a redemption price equal to par, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Additional details of the offering will be set out in a prospectus supplement that the Company intends to issue pursuant to its short form base shelf prospectus dated March 19, 2021, both of which are or will be available on the SEDAR website for Sun Life Financial Inc. at www.sedar.com . The Notes will be sold on a best efforts agency basis by a syndicate co-led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities. The proceeds from this offering are expected to qualify for Tier 1 capital.

Neither the Notes nor the Series 14 Shares have been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States of America and its territories and possessions or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of such Act. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

Forward-Looking StatementsFrom time to time, the Company makes written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements (i) regarding the closing and use of proceeds of the offering; (ii) that are predictive in nature or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions; and (iii) that include words such as "intends", "expects", "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are stated as at June 23, 2021, represent the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and are not historical facts. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Some of these assumptions and risks and uncertainties are described further in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Forward-looking Statements", in the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's interim management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Management", in the other factors detailed in the Company's annual and interim financial statements and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators, which are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , respectively. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About Sun LifeSun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,304 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact: Irene PoonManagerCorporate CommunicationsSun Life t. 416-988-0542 irene.poon@sunlife.com

Investor Relations Contact: Yaniv BittonVice-President, Head of InvestorRelations & Capital MarketsSun Lifet. 416-979-6496 Investor.relations@sunlife.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-announces-offering-of-limited-recourse-capital-notes-301318894.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
705
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recourse#United States#Sun Life Financial Inc#Company#Government Of Canada#Sedar#Rbc Capital Markets#Bmo Capital Markets#Td Securities#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
MarketsBayStreet.ca

Sun Life Financial Inc.

10:04 AM EST - Sun Life Financial Inc. : Announced today the successful completion of the public offering in Canada of $1 billion principal amount of 3.60% Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 2021-1 (Subordinated Indebtedness). The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of the Company, which may include investments in subsidiaries, repayment of indebtedness and other strategic investments. Sun Life Financial Inc. shares T.SLF are trading down $0.15 at $63.84.
Marketscom-unik.info

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total transaction of C$534,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,526,963.21.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Desert Mountain Energy Announces Board Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company")(TSXV: DME) (U.S. OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company. Desert Mountain Energy Corp. announces the resignation of Dr. Edward A. Schiller from the Board of Directors. ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY. Desert Mountain Energy Corp....
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Hong Kong Data Centre Landscape Report 2021-2025: A Data Centre Hub Into China, With Chinese Companies And MNCs Seeking To Gain Access Into The Chinese Market Based In The Territory

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong: Data Centre Landscape - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Hong Kong Data Centre market has established itself as a Data Centre hub into China, with Chinese companies and MNCs seeking to gain access into the Chinese market based in the territory, there are just under 50 facilities in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Report provides an overview of the Data Centre colocation market together with a 5-year Data Centre raised floor space, power, pricing & revenue forecast from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025. DCP identifies the 5 key trends in the report:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sproutly Issues Shares In Lieu Of Semi-Annual Interest Payment

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (" Sproutly" or the " Company") announces that, pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture dated October 24, 2018 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as trustee, which has been amended pursuant to a first supplemental indenture dated April 24, 2020, a second supplemental indenture dated July 23, 2020, a third supplemental indenture dated September 23, 2020 and a fourth supplemental indenture dated April 22, 2021 (collectively, the " Indenture"), the Company intends to settle accrued and unpaid interest (" Interest") under the Indenture in the amount of $70,000 through the issuance of 1,166,666 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Settlement Shares") at a price of $0.06 per Settlement Share.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The Glimpse Group Announces Pricing Of $12.3 Million Initial Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing Under Ticker Symbol 'VRAR'

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Notes

CALABASAS, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that its operating partnership, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), has priced an offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes") and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2051 (the "2051 Notes" and together with the 2031 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2031 Notes will be issued at 98.513% of par value with a coupon of 2.375% per annum. The 2051 Notes will be issued at 97.962% of par value with a coupon of 3.375% per annum. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2022. The 2031 Notes will mature on July 15, 2031 and the 2051 Notes will mature on July 15, 2051. The offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about July 8, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wishpond Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. ("the "Company" or "Wishpond") (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier in the day in virtual-only format ("AGM"). All matters voted upon were outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 31, 2021 ("Circular"). A total of 33,869,071 common shares of the Company ("Shares") were voted, representing the votes attached to 65.37% of all outstanding Shares as at the record date.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval For Proposed Fund Merger

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. ("BPIC"), the manager of BMO Private Canadian Short-Term Bond Portfolio (the "Terminating Fund") and BMO Private Canadian Mid-Term Bond Portfolio (the "Continuing Fund"), received regulatory approval on June 29, 2021 to proceed with its proposal to merge the Terminating Fund into the Continuing Fund (the "Proposed Merger"). The Proposed Merger was announced on April 30, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

New Organizational Structure For A Simpler ENGIE To Go Live On July 1

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring four Global Business Units and newly created EQUANS, a leader in delivering multi-technical services, ENGIE's new organizational structure is now established. On May 18, 2021, ENGIE's Chief Executive Officer Catherine MacGregor unveiled the Group's strategic roadmap, to reaffirm ENGIE as a leader in the energy transition.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global $1.41 Billion Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market To 2028: Demographic Analysis, Consumer Trends, Factors Affecting Buying Decision, Product Adoption

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Molded Bars, Chips & Bites, Boxed), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Type (Dark, Milk), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vegan chocolate confectionery market...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Siyata Mobile Receives USD $1.6 Million In First Responder Purchase Orders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW ) (" Siyata" or the " Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, today announces it has received purchase orders from various First Responder and Enterprise customers that together total USD $1.6 million. These purchase orders are for multiple Siyata devices, including the Uniden® UV350, the Company's flagship device, the Uniden® UV350 Desktop Dispatch Unit (DDU), and the Uniden® UR5 and UR7, the Company's rugged Push-To-Talk handsets.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Desjardins

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMLAF. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.
Branford, CTPosted by
TheStreet

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Closing Of $42.5 Million Public Offering Of Preferred Stock

BRANFORD, Conn., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today closed the underwritten public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, or $42.5 million in the aggregate. Net proceeds to the company, after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company, are expected to be approximately $40.5 million. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 255,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions to cover overallotments, if any.