SIIA Announces 2021 CODiE™ Award Winners For Education Technology

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, today announced the 45 winners of the 2021 CODiE Awards in education technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement drew a global audience with 43 education technology categories, including three new categories developed in response to COVID-19.

All of the nominated education technology products and services were first reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. Then SIIA members voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers, online learning services and related technologies.

"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in edtech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this industry."

Lead CODiE award sponsor, Amazon Web Services (AWS), awarded a total of $2500 in AWS Promotional Credit for evaluating new AWS services and programs to finalists in the following categories.

  • Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators
  • Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
  • Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Edtech
  • Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning

"AWS congratulates the 2021 CODiE Award winners on their achievements to develop innovative and impactful products in education technology," said Alec Chalmers, Director, GovTech, EdTech, Learning Companies, AWS, Worldwide Public Sector. "Three in four of this year's finalists are using the AWS Cloud, and we're proud to continue to work with these innovators to deliver solutions to power education."

2021 CODIE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY WINNERS

Best Administrative Solution ClassLink Suite, ClassLink

Best Advanced Mathematics Instructional Solution IXL, IXL Learning

Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution Beable Life-Ready Literacy System, Beable Education, Inc.

Best Advanced Science Instructional Solution Experience Chemistry™, Savvas Learning Company

Best Advanced Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution uCertify COURSE, uCertify

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution CoderZ, Intelitek

Best Collaborative Learning Solution for Students SMART Learning Suite, SMART Technologies ULC

Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers Academic Module, Munetrix

Best College & Career Readiness Solution Wiley Efficient Learning, Wiley

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution uCertify CREATE, uCertify

Best Cross-Curricular Tool MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Customer Experience in EdtechBrightspace, D2L

Best Data Management Solution Hoonuit, PowerSchool

Best Education Platform for Adult Learning uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Education Platform for PK-20 Tutor.com Learning Suite, Tutor.com

Best Educational Game OtherWordly, IDEA Games

Best Elective Curriculum Solution eDynamic Learning Elective Courseware, eDynamic Learning

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators Ask2Learn, Ask2Learn

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution BlueStreak Math, BlueStreak Education, Inc.

Best Formative Assessment Solution ThinkUp! Standards Mastery System, Mentoring Minds

Best Foundational English Language Arts Instructional Solution

  • Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Learning
  • IXL, IXL Learning

Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution ST Math, MIND Research Institute

Best Foundational Science Instructional Solution MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Foundational Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution SAE International's A World In Motion® (AWIM®), SAE International

Best Gamification in Learning Imagine Math Facts, Imagine Learning

Best Learning Management (LMS) Solution Schoology Learning, PowerSchool

Best Library Reference or Educational Database Women's Studies Archive: Voice and Vision, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning

Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution Gale Presents: Miss Humblebee's Academy, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning

Best Professional Learning Solution for Educators ELTeach 3.0, National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage

Best Remote Learning Partner K-12/Higher Education Brightspace, D2L

Best Scholastic Esports Solution K-20 NASEF, Worldwide Scholastic Esports Foundation

Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution Britannica LaunchPacks: Social Studies, Encyclopaedia Britannica

Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution US History Interactive ©2022 / World History Interactive ©2022, Savvas Learning Company

Best Solution for English as a Second Language Rosetta Stone English, Lexia Learning Systems, Inc.

Best Solution for Students with Special Needs Brightspace, D2L

Best Student Experience Response Connect Virtual Labs, McGraw-Hill Education

Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution Rethink Ed Social and Emotional Learning and Mental Health, Rethink Ed

Best Summative Assessment Solution uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Tool for Student Creation or Expression WURRLYedu, WURRLYedu

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Edtech VirtualAdvisor, CampusLogic

Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning The Alef Platform, Alef Education

Best Virtual Lab Practice Labs, Systems Limited

Best Virtual Learning Solution Connect for Anatomy & Physiology, McGraw-Hill

Best Overall Education SolutionThe Best Overall Education Solution was awarded to VirtualAdvisor, CampusLogic, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the education categories.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Education TechnologyThe Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry - and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to Lillian Kellogg, Senior Vice President, Client Services, ENA.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners

About the SIIA CODiE™ AwardsThe SIIA CODiE Awards, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siia-announces-2021-codie-award-winners-for-education-technology-301318762.html

SOURCE SIIA

