Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin Attorneys Selected As Super Lawyers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is pleased to announce that each of its six partners and one associate have been recognized by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 Super Lawyers Designation.

Super Lawyers and Rising Stars are selected based on a point-scored selection process, which includes nominations by colleagues, research by Super Lawyers staff, and peer evaluations by top attorneys in each practice area. Less than five percent of attorneys in Florida are selected as Super Lawyers. The lawyers who receive the highest point totals during the selection process are further recognized in Florida Super Lawyers Top Lists.

Partners Mark W. Clark, Donald R. Fountain Jr., Nancy La Vista, David C. Prather, Julie H. Littky-Rubin, and Ben J. Whitman will be featured in the prestigious publication, which is highly regarded - by both the profession and the public - as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States.

In addition, associate Jennifer A. Dinetz is included in the Rising Stars. An award is given to attorneys less than 40 years old or who have less than 10 years of practice experience. Honorees are selected based on nominations and research by Super Lawyers staff. Less than three percent of attorneys in Florida are recognized as Rising Stars.

Our attorneys have been chosen to be recognized in the 2021 Super Lawyers Edition in the following practice areas:

Managing Partner, Mark W. Clark - Selected to the 2021 Super Lawyers List including Top 100: Miami Super Lawyers. Clark is the managing partner of the firm with a primary focus in Products Liability and Personal Injury: Plaintiff. Clark has been selected as a Super Lawyer for 15 consecutive years.

Donald R. Fountain - Selected to the 2021 Super Lawyers List. Fountain is a partner of the firm with a primary focus in Products Liability and Personal Injury: Plaintiff. Fountain has been selected as a Super Lawyers for 15 consecutive years.

Nancy La Vista - Selected to the 2021 Super Lawyer Lists including Top 50: Women Florida Super Lawyers and Top 100: Miami Super Lawyers. La Vista is a partner of the firm with a primary focus in Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury: Plaintiff. La Vista has been selected as a Super Lawyer 12 times since 2007.

David C. Prather - Selected to the Super Lawyers List including Top 100: Florida Super Lawyers and Top 100: Miami Super Lawyers. Prather is a partner of the firm with a primary focus in Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury: Plaintiff. Prather has been selected as a Super Lawyer for 15 consecutive years.

Julie H. Littky-Rubin - Selected to the Super Lawyers List. Littky-Rubin is a partner of the firm with a focus on Appellate Law. Littky-Rubin has been selected as a Super Lawyer for 14 consecutive years.

Ben J. Whitman - Selected to the Florida Rising Stars. Whitman is the newest partner of the firm with a primary focus on Products Liability and Personal Injury: Plaintiff. Whitman has been selected as a Rising Star for 4 consecutive years.

Jennifer A. Dinetz - Selected to the Florida Rising Stars with a primary focus in Personal Injury: Plaintiff. Dinetz is an associate attorney with the firm.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including auto and truck crashes, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients. Learn more at www.clarkfountain.com .

