Motto Mortgage Lakecrest Now Open In Oregon & Washington

PORTLAND, Ore., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Oregon. Motto Mortgage Lakecrest is now open in Beaverton and serving markets throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company is established by Marcus Brown and Don Courtney, who combined, have more than 23 years of real estate experience. The two Oregonians own and operate Realty ONE Group Prestige, a disruptive agent-centric real estate firm with over 120 local Realtors. Motto Mortgage Lakecrest is a full-service mortgage brokerage, helping to create a customer-first experience from start to finish during the home-buying process.

"Motto Mortgage Lakecrest offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in the Portland area," said Don Courtney. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, choice, and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker. White glove service to the client has served the real estate firm well, and this extension into lending is a natural next step."

Jonathan Ellis will serve as the Branch Manager for the office along with Tracie Dickinson who will lead a team of her own loan officers. With 19 years combined experience, Tracie and Jonathan are mortgage experts who take great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices - because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Lakecrest can be reached at 503-749-7077. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Lakecrest:Motto Mortgage Lakecrest (OFFICE NMLS #2109982) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Oregon and Washington, located at 15220 NW Greenbrier Parkway, Ste 310, Beaverton, Oregon 97006. To learn more, please visit Motto Mortgage Lakecrest or call 503-749-7707.

Jonathan Ellis, NMLS: 1601387

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motto-mortgage-lakecrest-now-open-in-oregon--washington-301318875.html

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

