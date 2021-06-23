Cancel
Allegany County, NY

Two Suspects Convicted Of Murder Charges, Sentenced In Allegany Co

wlea.net
 13 days ago

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY – A Wellsville teenager was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to ten years in state prison for his role in a brutal Wellsville Main Street murder last March. Judge Thomas Brown handed down the sentence to Jason Darden for his role in the savage beating death of Nicholas Burdge inside a North Main Street apartment. Seven others were also charged. One defendant, Howard Burroughs, will head to trial January 10, 2022. Burdge was murdered in his apartment at 172 1/2 North Main Street after hours of torture. His body was later dumped in the Genesee River. Darden was initially charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping, manslaughter, first-degree gang assault and conspiracy.

wlea.net
