Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Neuronetics Set To Join Russell 2000® Index

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MALVERN, Pa., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that the company will be added to the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are very pleased to be included in the Russell 2000, which we believe will increase our visibility within the investment community," said Keith Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics, Inc. "Our inclusion validates efforts to create value for our stockholders while we execute our strategy to bring the benefits of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health to patients suffering from depression and other mental health conditions."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com .

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com .

Investor Contact:Mike Vallie or Mark KlausnerWestwicke Partners443-213-0499 ir@neuronetics.com Media Contact:Chelsey MankoVault Communications610-455-2778 cmanko@vaultcommunications.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
706
Followers
27K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russell Indexes#Derivatives#Join Russell 2000#Neuronetics#Mental Health#Advanced Therapy System#Tms#Fda#Iosco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
Related
Chesterbrook, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Trevena Added to Russell 2000, Russell 3000, and Russell Microcap Indexes

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, this week announced it has been added to the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, and the Russell Microcap® Index, effective Monday, June 28th, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Airgain® Reports Granting Of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - Get Report, a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has granted inducement awards to six new non-executive employees who recently joined the Company, including Ali Sadri, the Company's new Senior Vice President, Engineering.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - Get Report, the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on June 30, 2021 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta's 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 2 individuals hired by Sarepta in June 2021. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: LOKB) And Navitas Semiconductor, The Industry Leader In Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power ICs, Announce New York Investor Day In Connection With Their Proposed Business Combination

DUBLIN and MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor ("the Company" or "Navitas"), the industry leader in GaN Power ICs, and Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (LOKB) ("Live Oak II" or "LOKB"), today announced an in-person, buy-side investor day at NASDAQ headquarters in New York on July 26 th, demonstrating continued progress on Navitas' plan to become publicly-traded, as previously announced.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The Glimpse Group Announces Pricing Of $12.3 Million Initial Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing Under Ticker Symbol 'VRAR'

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Ensysce Biosciences To Commence Trading On The OTC On July 1, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (OTC: LACQ, LACQW) today announced that, in connection with the closing of its previously announced merger with Leisure Acquisition Corp. ("LACQ"), the combined company, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., will commence trading its common stock and warrants under the ticker symbols "LACQ" and "LACQW," respectively, on the OTC Market on July 1, 2021.
EconomyBusiness Wire

TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index as of June 28, 2021 as part of Russell Investments' annual reconstitution of its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes. “We are pleased to be included in the Russell...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Pacific Global ETFs To Liquidate Its High Yield ETF

Pacific Global ETFs announced today the liquidation of its high-yield exchange-traded fund (ETF), Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSE Arca: FJNK). The Board of Trustees of Pacific Global ETF Trust recently approved the liquidation. The last day of trading for FJNK on the NYSE Arca, Inc. will be July 30, 2021. The last day creation orders will be accepted by the ETF will be July 19, 2021. Shareholders may sell their holdings on the NYSE until market close on July 30, 2021, after which FJNK will be delisted. The final distribution to shareholders of the affected ETF is expected to occur on or about Aug. 5, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Invests $26.37 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,636,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.86% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bionano Genomics Added To Membership Of US Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that it was added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index, effective after the US market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000 ® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 ® Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

MindMed Included in FTSE Russell 3000® Index

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ), a leading psychedelic-inspired medicine company announced that effective Friday, June 25th, 2021, MindMed has been added to the FTSE Russell 3000® index which measures the performance of the largest 3,000 US companies. The annual Russell indexes...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Vincerx Pharma Announces Inclusion In Russell 3000® And Microcap® Indexes

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, announced that the Company has joined the broad-market Russell 3000 and Microcap ® Indexes as part of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens today, Monday, June 28, 2021.
StocksBusiness Wire

Cantaloupe, Inc. Added to US Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that the Company has been added as a member of the Russell 2000® Index effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Lifted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.
Stocksinvesting.com

GameStop, AMC Slip On Russell Index Rebalance

Investing.com – GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) were both in the red in Monday’s premarket trading as the dust settled over the rebalancing of the Russell indices. Both stocks were down close to 1%. GameStop has moved to the Russell 1000 index while AMC stayed in the Russell 2000...