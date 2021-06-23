Transat Announces The Departure Of Its Chief Financial Officer, Denis Pétrin

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Corporation") announces today that Denis Pétrin, Vice President, Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company on July 9. Mr. Pétrin joined Transat in 1990 and has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2009.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team and Transat employees, I would like to thank Denis for his contribution to Transat over the years, and especially for his support during the difficult times we have been experiencing since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He is leaving the company at a time when the implementation of the Large Employer Emergency Credit provides the company with the funding it needed to ensure its restart and development in future years."

"I am grateful for my years with Transat and the opportunity I had to work in such a strong and engaging company. I know it now has the means to build a bright future and I look forward to witnessing its future success," added Denis Pétrin.

Mr. Jacques Simoneau, currently a member of Transat's Board of Directors, will serve as interim CFO until the recruitment of Mr. Pétrin's successor is completed.

