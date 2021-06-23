Cancel
Transat Announces The Departure Of Its Chief Financial Officer, Denis Pétrin

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Corporation") announces today that Denis Pétrin, Vice President, Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company on July 9. Mr. Pétrin joined Transat in 1990 and has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2009.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team and Transat employees, I would like to thank Denis for his contribution to Transat over the years, and especially for his support during the difficult times we have been experiencing since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He is leaving the company at a time when the implementation of the Large Employer Emergency Credit provides the company with the funding it needed to ensure its restart and development in future years."

"I am grateful for my years with Transat and the opportunity I had to work in such a strong and engaging company. I know it now has the means to build a bright future and I look forward to witnessing its future success," added Denis Pétrin.

Mr. Jacques Simoneau, currently a member of Transat's Board of Directors, will serve as interim CFO until the recruitment of Mr. Pétrin's successor is completed.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. Under the Transat and Air Transat banners, the Corporation offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel to some 60 destinations in over 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 14 years and obtained Travelife certification in 2018. The Corporation is based in Montréal (TSX: TRZ).

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

