Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Motto Mortgage Metro Now Open In North Carolina

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage Metro, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in North Carolina. Motto Mortgage Metro is now open in Charlotte and serving all markets throughout the Tarheel State, in addition to all of South Carolina and Georgia.

Established by the dynamic husband and wife team, Aaron and Brooke Marin, with more than a decade of experience in mortgage, real estate, and law, Motto Mortgage Metro is a caring, responsive, customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage serving our clients with excellence. Their 5-Star Google reviews prove this.

"Motto Mortgage Metro offers a personal, local, and advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Charlotte," said broker owner, Aaron Marin. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy, and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker with a family-feel."

Aaron Marin also serves as the Director of Operations and oversees Motto Mortgage Metro's talented team of Mortgage Loan Originators. The mortgage loan originators are mortgage experts with their finger on the pulse of the local markets they serve, and they take great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership with ease and simplicity.

Brooke Marin serves as the Director of Realtor Support and connects Realtors to Motto Mortgage Metro across Charlotte, their beloved "Queen City", in addition to their key markets of Raleigh-Durham, Wilmington, Asheville, Atlanta, Savannah, Charleston, Columbia, and beyond. From being in real estate for almost a decade, Brooke understands the personal support services Realtors need from a responsive, exceptional mortgage brokerage like Motto Mortgage Metro.

Mortgage loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices - because no loan is one-size-fits-all. The exceptional Mortgage Loan Originators at Motto Mortgage Metro can be reached at (704) 997-0035. A digital mortgage experience is also available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business online by easily applying online at Apply.MMMetro.com or learning more about Motto Mortgage Metro by visiting their website, Motto Mortgage Metro.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed and a proud supporter of Mission Against Hunger to end hunger in our communities.

About Motto Mortgage Metro:Motto Mortgage Metro (OFFICE NMLS #: 2102061 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, located at 1207 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203. To learn more, please visit Motto Mortgage Metro or call our office at (704) 997-0035. Brooke B. Marin, J.D.: NMLS #: 2042441 (704) 833-8236.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motto-mortgage-metro-now-open-in-north-carolina-301318867.html

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
706
Followers
27K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Mortgage Lenders#Operations#Motto Mortgage Metro#American#Realtor Support#Raleigh Durham#Nmls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Google
Related
Digital Courier

Powering the future of North Carolina

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this month signed an executive order prioritizing offshore wind energy as part of his administration’s Clean Energy Plan, which is focused on renewables to achieve goals such as reducing emissions by 70% by 2030. More recently, Republican lawmakers in the General Assembly have unveiled...
mortgageorb.com

SWBC Mortgage Opens a Number of New Offices

SWBC Mortgage Corp. has completed a territorial expansion that added 10 newly licensed branches, including new locations in the Pacific Northwest and Pennsylvania. The company’s new branch locations include Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Albany, Bend/Sunriver, Pendleton and Redmond in Oregon; Clarks Summit (Scranton region) in Pennsylvania; Charleston, S.C.; Chesapeake (Virginia Beach region) and Richmond in Virginia; and Walla Walla, Wash.
South Carolina StatePosted by
Motor1.com

Best Cheap Car Insurance: North Carolina (2021)

North Carolina has a vast pool of car insurance providers as diverse as the state’s landscapes. With so many options, finding the best North Carolina car insurance can be overwhelming. To give you a head start, we’ve researched the best car insurance companies and explained our favorites below. By shopping...
EconomyPosted by
North Carolina Health News

Juul settled with North Carolina for $40 million. Now what?

Kelly Kinard knows firsthand how quickly a teenager can become addicted to nicotine after experimenting with e-cigarettes and the flavored pods. Her son Luka was just 14 when he started vaping in his first year of high school in High Point. That would get him to the front row of the bleachers at football games and give him a sense of belonging when he walked up to a group of students who also were smoking.
casinonewsdaily.com

North Carolina’s Newest Tribal Casino Opens July 1

The Catawba Indian Nation this Thursday is set to unveil a pre-launch gaming facility that will be part of its planned larger Two Kings Casino Resort, news emerged earlier this week. The new gaming facility is scheduled to open doors for players at noon on Thursday, July 1 after a...
Raleigh News & Observer

Ending deposits would open doors for low-income renters in North Carolina

We are in the midst of a housing crisis in North Carolina. Over the last decade, rent costs have skyrocketed in our state, dramatically outpacing the national average, leaving many of our residents unsure of how they will afford a roof over their head. The pandemic has only exacerbated this problem, and there is significant concern about the impending end of eviction moratoriums. Once lifted, thousands of North Carolinians will be without the financial resources to quickly move into safe and secure housing. We need smart, common-sense policy solutions to make housing more accessible for our state and we need them now.
newbernnow.com

Coexisting with Alligators in North Carolina

This time of year, alligators are moving around a lot on the southeastern North Carolina landscape. They are looking for food and mates after spending the winter in brumation—a long period in which they don’t eat and seldom come out of their dens. Alligators are part of the natural fauna...
mortgageorb.com

Ross Mortgage Opens Branch in Culpeper, Virginia

Ross Mortgage Corp., a full-service residential mortgage lender headquartered in Troy, Michigan, has opened a new location in Culpeper, Va. The new location will be managed by mortgage lending expert Scott Morris. “As Ross Mortgage continues to grow, we look for top talent to represent the Ross brand by being...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Motto Mortgage Lakecrest Now Open In Oregon & Washington

PORTLAND, Ore., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Oregon. Motto Mortgage Lakecrest is now open in Beaverton and serving markets throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company is established by Marcus Brown and Don Courtney,...
ccenterdispatch.com

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Winston-Salem Journal. June 22, 2021. That’s the term boating experts have given to the type of small dam that claimed the lives of at least four people who were riding tubes along the Dan River Wednesday near the Duke Energy Steam Station. A total of nine people apparently toppled over...
southernfoodways.org

The Mithai Life of North Carolina

Gravy travels in search of the mithai—or sweet—life of North Carolina’s Indian American community. You’d be hard-pressed to find a major city in the United States that doesn’t have Indian food. Despite some of the nation’s limited ideas about what American food is, Indian favorites like chicken tikka masala, biryani, and samosas have become nationally recognized, and are often the dinner or lunch of choice for millions of Americans. But, what about the dessert? In this episode of Gravy, Kayla Stewart travels in search of the mithai—or sweet—life of North Carolina’s Indian American community, all through the lens of Indian desserts.
Charlotte, NCrismedia.com

Corcoran Expands to North Carolina

Corcoran Group, LLC launched its newest affiliate, Corcoran HM Properties, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is the twelfth Corcoran affiliate to launch since the creation of the firm’s affiliate network, and marks the brand’s arrival in North Carolina. With more than 115 agents across three offices, Corcoran HM Properties...
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

Home Values are Surging in Indian Trail, North Carolina

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. home sales slumped. Since then, however, the market has come roaring back — and rising demand, in conjunction with a relatively low supply of housing, has caused home values to surge. According to estimates from Zillow, a Seattle-based real estate data company, between May 2020 and […]
Animalskiss951.com

Carole Baskin Is Coming To North Carolina

In a way, it seems like just yesterday when we were all stuck at home with nothing to do but watch Tiger King. And talk about Tiger King. And watch it again. Well over a year later we haven’t fully escaped it. Tonight, Tiger King’s Carole Baskin will be in North Carolina to raise money for a new animal sanctuary.
Raleigh, NCWatauga Democrat

The plight and puzzle of injured bears in western North Carolina

HIGH COUNTRY — On June 11, the organization Help Asheville Bears confirmed a 30th bear in Western North Carolina with a missing leg. Since 2019, Help Asheville Bears has identified, documented and observed bears in the region, noting bears who have lost limbs. The newest bear identified was located in the Ashe County town of Lansing, missing its front limb. Help Asheville Bears offers rewards up to $10,000 for information about this or other bears missing limbs.