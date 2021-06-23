Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Evaluate And Track Equipment Rental Companies | View Company Insights For 100 Equipment Service Providers | BizVibe

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BizVibe has made available 100+ company profiles for the equipment services category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this category are primarily engaged in providing various types of equipment services (such as equipment maintenance services, repair services, transportation services, etc.). Companies that provide equipment rental services are also included in this category.

Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right companies who provide equipment services. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.

Free Insights Included for all Equipment Services Company Profiles:

  • List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries
  • Risk of doing business score across four different metrics
  • List of key executives and their roles within the company
  • Company financials and general organizational information
  • Global, national, and regional competitors
  • List of key clients
  • Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact
  • Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts

Equipment Services Companies on BizVibe

BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 100+ company profiles related to equipment services (including equipment rental services) on BizVibe, covering 10+ related categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

Examples of equipment services profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include companies that specialize in:

  • Industrial equipment maintenance services
  • Equipment hauling services
  • Equipment inspection services
  • Construction equipment rental services
  • Water sports equipment rental services
  • Party equipment rental services

Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

Features for Buyers:

  • Quickly discover the right suppliers
  • Create short lists and custom alerts
  • Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers
  • Send RFIs/RFPs

Learn how BizVibe helps buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/find-suppliers

Features for Sellers:

  • Target the right sales prospects
  • Qualify leads
  • Analyze buyer potential
  • API integration and data enrichment

Learn how BizVibe helps sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact

BizVibe Jesse MaidaEmail: jesse@bizvibe.com+1 855-897-5880Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-equipment-rental-companies--view-company-insights-for-100-equipment-service-providers--bizvibe-301318855.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
706
Followers
27K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equipment Rental#Sports Equipment#Construction Equipment#Party#Api#Infiniti Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economynaval-technology.com

Exclusive database of multinational naval equipment and technologies companies and their subsidiaries

Naval equipment and technologies multinationals are far more likely to establish subsidiaries in North America than the average multinational company according to analysis of GlobalData’s exclusively compiled subsidiary database. Companies establish subsidiaries for a variety of reasons: they can allow them to expand into profitable new markets, to increase revenue,...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Asynchronous Motor Market To Grow By $ 6.58 Bn From Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

The asynchronous motor market is poised to grow by USD 6.58 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Asynchronous Motor Market Analysis Report by End-user (Industrial, Automotive, Residential, and Commercial), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Airgain® Reports Granting Of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - Get Report, a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has granted inducement awards to six new non-executive employees who recently joined the Company, including Ali Sadri, the Company's new Senior Vice President, Engineering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Access Advance Launches VVC/H.266 Video Patent Pool

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its HEVC Advance Patent Pool, Access Advance today announced the launch of the VVC Advance Patent Pool and the Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement ("MCBA"). VVC is the next generation video codec standard finalized less than one year ago, which provides significant improvements in video compression of up to 50% over HEVC, enabling a new generation of products, ever more beautiful video, faster downloads, and improved savings on storage.
California StatePosted by
TheStreet

Infinx Partners With Strategic Radiology's Group Purchasing Program To Offer An AI-Driven Prior Authorization Solution To Members

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinx Healthcare and Strategic Radiology, a physician-owned consortium of privately held, quality-focused radiology groups, are pleased to announce that Infinx's Prior Authorization Software (IPA) solution driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation is available within the Strategic Radiology Group Purchasing Program (SR-GPP).
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Vinci Partners Urban Commercial Properties' Listed REIT (VIUR) Announces Full Deployment Of Previous Capital Raise

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) ("Vinci Partners," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that Vinci Imóveis Urbanos FII (VIUR11), a listed REIT managed by Vinci Partners' Real Estate segment, committed to its final acquisition from the proceeds of its initial public offering ("IPO"), closed in May 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Realty Income Announces Pricing Of Upsized 8.0 Million Share Common Stock Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company ®, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of the company's common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $519 million. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021. The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Press Brakes Market To Grow Over $ 413 Mn In Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

The press brakes market is poised to grow by USD 413.87 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Press Brakes Market Analysis Report by Product (Hydraulic, Hybrid, Servo-electric, and Others), Application (Automotive industry, General machinery, Transportation equipment, Precision engineering, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025."
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Aker Solutions And AF Gruppen Join Forces To Create A Leading Global Offshore Decommissioning And Recycling Company

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aker Solutions and AF Gruppen have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to merge the two companies' existing offshore decommissioning operations into a 50/50 owned company with the goal of creating a leading global player for environmentally friendly recycling of offshore assets. By establishing a pure, focused player dedicated to unleashing global decom potential, the parties will make a significant contribution towards a sustainable, green transition of the offshore sector.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

BaaSid Has Developed Authentication And Storage That Most Clearly Utilizes Blockchain Technology

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A multinational company located in the Asian countries of Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia, BaaSid aims to focus on blockchain technology application development. Since blockchain has been around for quite some time now, many developing countries, with the help of multinational corporations, are currently exploring and developing blockchain-based applications to support their financial sectors. We are witnessing FinTech applications splurging at the forefront of blockchain adoption.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Builders FirstSource To Acquire WTS Paradigm, LLC, A Software Solutions And Services Provider For The Building Products Industry

Transaction accelerates annual billion dollar digital opportunity for Builders FirstSource and advances its strategy to invest in innovative digital solutions that help customers build more efficiently. Paradigm's technology will drive efficiencies and productivity in the building supply chain, enhancing Builders FirstSource's portfolio of value-added products and services. Enhanced digital solutions...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Spaulding Ridge Partners With RightRev To Leverage Revenue Recognition With Salesforce Billing

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a leading cloud solutions and global advisory firm, has added a solution for revenue recognition by partnering with RightRev, an automated Revenue Recognition solution that complements the Salesforce Suite of offerings, in particular, Salesforce Revenue Cloud. RightRev is the easy-to-maintain, best-in-cloud option...
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Contactless Payments To Have Strong Impact On Taxi And Limousine Service Businesses | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified the increasing use of contactless payments as a major trend for the taxi and limousine service industry. To reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19 and to provide added convenience, taxi and limo companies are increasingly offering automatic and digital payment systems. These systems are more efficient, transparent, and less risky than handling cash. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on taxi and limousine service companies around the world.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Low-Altitude Satellites To Have Strong Impact On Space Research And Technology Businesses | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified the increasing focus on low-altitude satellites as a major trend for the space research and technology industry. Space research and technology companies are focusing on low-altitude satellites, which can fly close to the Earth's atmosphere, thereby reducing the risk of in-space collisions from meteoroids and minimizing space trash. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on space research and technology companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

B2B Service Review Platform Market Technology Scenario to 2028 - Growth Prospectus by Agency Vista, CROWDREVIEWS.COM, GoodFirms, Procurated, Sortlist

2021-2028 B2B Service Review Platform Industry In-depth analysis it helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the B2B Service Review Platform market. B2B services review platform allows organizations...
RetailCIO

10 Reasons Why UCaaS and Cloud Networking Work More Effectively Together to 3x Your Performance

In the food service and retail industries, serving a great meal or resolving a client issue look and feel the same—it all comes down to effective communications. Yet given the challenges C-level executives face—tight budgets, growing pains, the challenges of seamlessly connecting multiple sites, and the relentless churn of technological upgrades—satisfying clients can feel nothing short of a magic act. That’s why savvy executives understand that they can ill afford to ignore strategies that offer them the highest level of performance and powerful scalability while.
Rockville, MDSentinel

What are the Key Market Strategies Adopted by Companies in the Pilates Equipment Market?

The Pilates equipment market generated revenues worth over US$ 248 Million in 2018, an excess of US$ 15 Million from 2017, according to Fact.MR’s recent valuations. Pervasive over three decades, popularity of Pilates is expected to show no signs of slackening, despite its technical demands, hardcore reputation, and rigorous nature. While Pilates equipment sales have remained concentrated in the direct-to-consumer channel, sales in specialty stores and third-party online channel are likely to pick pace in 2018, with revenues from specialty stores expected to be slightly greater than those from the third party online channel.
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains To Have Strong Impact On Rail Transportation Businesses | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified a rising interest in hydrogen fuel cell trains as a major trend for the rail transportation industry. Railway companies are focusing on adopting advanced technologies such as hydrogen fuel cell trains that are driven by self-propulsion modules. These trains are capable of running at speeds of up to 160 kmph, and have features such as diffused lighting, automatic doors, and GPS-based passenger information systems. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on rail transportation companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.