Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Emmys: ‘The Crown,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘Shadow And Bone,’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Reveal VFX Secrets

By Carolyn Giardina
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The challenge was making sure all the hundreds of minute details were there in 4K," says 'For All Mankind' VFX supervisor Jay Redd. From Star Trek: Discovery‘s fantasy world to For All Mankind‘s alternate history of the space race, VFX supervisors of these series, as well as The Crown and Shadow and Bone, share a look at some of their work.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houdini
Person
Michael Dorman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shadow And Bone#Vfx#Photography#For All Mankind#Star Trek#Vfx#Ira#Cg#Hungarian#Rakvan#Cbs Studios Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's William Shatner Had A Classic Response To The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer

There are plenty of great sci-fi franchises out there but, if you ask most people, there are two that likely stand above the rest: Star Wars and Star Trek. The two franchises have devoted fandoms, which can inspire a bit of friendly (and not-so-friendly) trash talk. The most humorous ribbing, though, comes from the stars of the properties. Trek icon William Shatner has no problem making the occasional joke at the expense of the Star Wars franchise and, just recently, he shared a truly classic response aimed at Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Star Trek Timeline: How to watch all of Star Trek in order

Over the 55 years it’s been on the air, Star Trek has been a staple of the science fiction genre. Set in the far-flung future, Star Trek promised a better tomorrow for mankind, who have put aside their primitive and backwards prejudices and built a utopian society on Earth and the galaxy at large. This unified galactic government known as The Federation, made up of aliens and humanity, sends starships out into the galaxy to contact new life and explore the unknown.
MoviesComicBook

Jason Isaacs Reveals Why He Would Return to Star Wars, Harry Potter, or Star Trek

Over the course of his career, not only has actor Jason Isaacs managed to join some of the world's most beloved franchises, but he's made such an impact in those series that fans keep clamoring for his return. Despite his years away from the worlds of Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Star Trek, the actor isn't ruling out such a return, though he points out any possible return is contingent upon a story worth telling that will feel earned and organic. Isaacs can next be seen in the film Creation Stories, which makes its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16th.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

For All Mankind - Season 3 - Edi Gathegi Joins Cast as Series Regular

TVLine has learned exclusively that Edi Gathegi (The Blacklist, House) has joined For All Mankind‘s upcoming third season as Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars. The actor fills a void left by former cast members Sarah Jones (Tracy) and Michael Dorman (Gordo), both of...
TV SeriesTrek Today

New Star Trek: Picard Teaser

In the Trek world, it’s Captain Picard Day, and in honor of that, Paramount + has released a new teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season Two. (Spoilers below). From watching the teaser, it appears that the subject of Season Two will be time, and somehow, that time is “broken.”. In...
TV & VideosA.V. Club

For All Mankind’s special visual effects are the beating heart of the space drama

Season two of Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind takes place in the 1980s and, much like season one, which was set in the ’70s, the show transports viewers not just into a different era but straight into the marvels of space. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the series reimagines the space race between the U.S. and Russia, with NASA astronauts striving to catch up after Soviet cosmonauts become the first humans on the moon. This concept requires a special effects team capable of delivering on its ambitious premise. The show’s VFX team, with supervisor Jay Redd, doesn’t just create profound imagery of spacecrafts hurtling across stars, or what the Earth looks like from the moon, as a plethora of space movies have done before. For All Mankind must keep up the space wonder for 10 hours per season, a demand that only grew in season two, where a lot of the drama is actually set on the surface of the moon. The show’s continued ability to thrill and inspire awe is why it should be nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects category.
TV & Videosstevivor.com

Star Trek Picard Season 2 is all about time travel

Star Trek Picard Season 2 is all about time travel, with a new trailer and promotional poster confirming as much. First, the promotional poster (above, in part) shows us the familiar Star Trek delta as part of a current-day LA landscape. Maybe Season 2 has something to do with Star Trek Voyager‘s two-part “Future’s End,” which took place in a similar timeframe?
TV & Videostrekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Watches The New ‘Picard’ Teaser Along With Our New ‘Prodigy’ Pals

Lots of news this week! Tony and Laurie talk about Paramount + adding more Star Trek movies and Noah Hawley’s reveal of just how close to production his Trek movie was, then round up production updates from Strange New Worlds, Picard, and Discovery‘s Tig Notaro (Jett Reno). Then they dig into the big news: the Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast, characters, and images that just came out, and the new Q-infused teaser trailer for Picard season 2.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

“I Don’t Think You Can Overstate the Impact of That”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Sonequa Martin-Green

The actress talks about her three-season journey to captain, along with showrunner Michelle Paradise and director/exec producer Olatunde Osunsanmi, plus what's in store next for the Discovery crew. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. A milestone of sorts occurred in the third-season finale of Star Trek: Discovery...
MoviesTrek Today

New Star Trek: Prodigy Photos

Today, Paramount + released four new photos showing scenes from Star Trek: Prodigy. The photos show alien landscapes and two of the characters are sitting in one of the photos. The characters appear to be Gwynn (Ella Purnell) and Dal (Brett Gray). Click on the thumbnails to enlarge the photos.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

How ‘Shadow and Bone’ Brought the Fold to Life, and Alina’s Power to Light

In the period fantasy world of Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone,” adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling book series, the country of Ravka is riven by a massive storm called the Fold, a blackened no man’s land populated by violent creatures called volcra. In the series premiere, two lowly members of the First Army — devoted friends Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal (Archie Renaux) — venture inside the Fold on a skiff crewed by a team of Grisha, members of the Second Army who sport colorful tunics called keftas and possess supernatural powers (including shooting fire or controlling wind). While inside the otherworldly domain, the skiff is violently attacked by volcra, and just when all seems lost, Alina’s body radiates powerful light, revealing her to be the Sun Summoner — the Grisha who could finally bring an end to the Fold forever.
TV SeriesDiscovery

DISCOVERY’S EMMY NOMINATED SERIES SERENGETI RETURNS FOR SECOND SEASON JULY 18 ON DISCOVERY AND DISCOVERY+

New and Old Friends Return in the Series From Emmy-Winners Simon Fuller and John Downer Academy Award Winner and Emmy Nominated Storyteller Lupita Nyong’o Narrates. This summer, Discovery journeys back to the vast, nearly untouched plains of Tanzania revisiting some of our favorite faces and meeting new ones along the way in SERENGETI II. The ground-breaking series highlights the majestic animals who call the Serengeti their home and their day-to-day lives living together. Created and produced by Emmy®-winner Simon Fuller (“American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance”) and directed and produced by Emmy®-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer (“Penguin: Spy in The Huddle”), the continuation of the six-part series gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of Africa. Featuring a lush original score and narrated by Academy Award®-winning and Emmy® nominated actress Lupita Nyong’o, the revolutionary series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife including lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs over the course of a year, showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Star Trek: Discovery

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4 Trailer Teases a Destructive New Threat. Sonequa Martin-Green's Captain Burnham faces a new threat unlike any the Federation has encountered in this new season four teaser trailer. TV News. Apr 5, 2021 1:52 pm. By. Jenny Lumet on ‘Man Who Fell to Earth,’ Telling Lena...