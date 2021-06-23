What Time Will Netflix Add New Episodes of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 2?

'Too Hot to Handle's' Chloe Enters 'The Circle': "I'm Just Gonna Go in There and Smash It" Too Hot to Handle is back and hornier than ever! You thought the last year of lockdown was lonely? Imagine getting all worked up to go party it up on a rowdy reality TV show only to find out that you’ve been tricked into appearing on this show. That’s the reality check that these 10 super hot super-spreaders (the show’s words, mind you) endured in the first episode of Season 2. The question is, how much longer can they last? Can they go the distance without going the distance?