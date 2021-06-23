I Don’t Listen to Music Anymore

This might be my most controversial hobby, or at least my most controversial “non-hobby.”

I don’t listen to music.

I commonly get asked whether I listen to music when I run — I do not. It actually makes running less enjoyable to have music when I run because I’m not as in tune to how I feel and my thoughts. If I’m on a treadmill, I choose podcasts instead of music if I’m being honest.

It’s not like I hate music. I have favorite bands and singers. I love The Killers, and I was a big fan of Nas back in the day. As a child, I loved Linkin Park. I’ll listen to Christian worship music or rap if it’s on the radio, as well as the latest Bruno Mars hit if it’s there. I’ll listen to K-pop with my girlfriend when we do listen to music. And there is emotion evoked when I do listen.

But I don’t seek out music. Three years ago, it wasn’t the same trend. I have a pretty short attention span and don’t seek out new music anymore.

According to Divya Abhat at The Atlantic, there is a large proportion of people who experience “musical anhedonia,” which makes listening to music boring and distracting. And 3 to 5 percent of the whole world is entirely apathetic towards music and unable to feel any pleasure towards it.

Musical anhedonia is often linked to depression, but not everyone who experiences musical anhedonia has depression. One person interviewed by Abhat said one source of suffering is “being mocked by other people” because people who don’t enjoy music often get strange questions.

Physiologically, people who have musical anhedonia do not have any changes in heart rate or skin conductance when they listen to music, whereas most people do. This means music is not physically stimulating to people with musical anhedonia, a fact corroborated by other scientific studies.

While I do not have musical anhedonia, I do find music boring these days compared to other forms of stimulation. I would much rather have the TV on than be listening to music. I would also much rather play video games — both are more stimulating and more active. Podcasts also make me think more. I have nothing against music, but simply find these forms of entertainment more suited to my needs.

This is in heavy contrast to my girlfriend, who has huge bookshelves filled with CDs and albums. She loves K-pop groups like GFRIEND, Teen Top, and Monsta X. She also loves hardcore rock bands like Our Last Night and We Came As Romans. I enjoy listening to these bands when I’m at concerts with my girlfriend or in the car with her.

But during the pandemic, concerts have subsided for obvious reasons. I haven’t been to a concert since before the pandemic, but I suspect I will go to many concerts with my girlfriend soon. Perhaps my musical apathy is just temporary, or maybe it’s something more permanent. Perhaps it’s just a greater appreciation of silence or love for podcasts.

I don’t listen to music anymore. But one day, I hope to start again.

