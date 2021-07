Hi, everyone! I am still at the beach with my girlfriends but will be heading home later today. We have had so much fun! We all live in different places, so it was fun to catch up and…it was free therapy! Today is a big day for me. This is my eight-year cancerversary. YAY! Most of you know that I had breast cancer, and today is the day that I had my double mastectomy, and my surgeon told me that on the day the tumor is removed from your body, you become a survivor, and boy, I am one!